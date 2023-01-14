3 keys to BYU basketball’s 91-81 win over Pepperdine

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to No. 8 Gonzaga Thursday night, BYU (14-7, 4-2) held on to defeat Pepperdine 91-81 at the Marriott Center Saturday night in front of a crowd of 14,434.
Here are three keys from the game:
- Pepperdine led 2-0 and never had the lead again. However, the Waves cut a 13-point first-half deficit to two a couple of times in the second half, making things a little too close for comfort for the Cougars.
- BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore (19 points, 9 rebounds), Richie Saunders (13 points), Spencer Johnson (13 points), Dallin Hall (13 points, 7 assists), Jaxson Robinson (12 points) and Atiki Ally Atiki (11 points).
- Pepperdine’s Houston Mallette once again victimized the Cougars with 19 points, while Maxwell Lewis added 18. BYU outrebounded the Waves 41-23.