3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 1-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Utah Jazz lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

On the second night of a back-to-back, without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk, the Jazz took the Sixers down to the wire, but weren’t able to get a last shot off before the final buzzer sounded.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

1 of 7 2 of 7 3 of 7 4 of 7 5 of 7 6 of 7 7 of 7