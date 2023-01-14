The Delta Center is back.

Or, at least it will be in July when Vivint Arena takes on its former name, once again.

On Saturday the Utah Jazz and owner Ryan Smith announced that the team has entered into a multi-year naming rights agreement with Delta, which will take effect in the summer of 2023.

“Today we celebrate a new chapter in the longstanding history between Delta, the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City community,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a press release. “The homecoming of the Delta Center represents a continued investment and dedication to Salt Lake City, and together we will provide a leading sports and entertainment experience to the city and Jazz fans worldwide.”

The Jazz’s home arena was previously called the Delta Center for 15 years from 1991 to 2006 but when Delta did not renew its contract the building then became EnergySolutions Arena until 2015 when the naming rights changed hands once again and the building became Vivint Smart Home Arena, which was shortened in 2020 to Vivint Arena.

Many fans still refer to the building as the Delta Center, and the name holds nostalgia for those who would attend Jazz games and other events.

“I have so many amazing memories of the Delta Center as a kid, and I know that countless people throughout Utah and beyond had similar experiences creating core memories there, whether watching the Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games, the NBA Finals, concerts, or other incredible events,” Smith said. “We are excited to partner with Ed Bastian and the entire Delta team to not only bring back the arena’s original name, but also leverage the amazing work Delta is doing to provide incredible experiences for the people of our state and help show the world how amazing Utah is.”

Vivint’s naming rights agreement originally was set to run through 2025 (a 10-year deal signed in Oct. of 2015), but the company has agreed to a new eight-year deal that will continue its partnership with the Jazz in the form of in-arena branding sponsorships and promotions but will not include the naming rights to the arena.

Though NRG Energy bought Vivint for $2.8 billion in December, a Vivint spokesperson said the decision to move forward with the new deal with the Jazz has nothing to do with the company’s recent acquisition and that discussions of the deal were already being had before Vivint was sold.