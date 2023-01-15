Loved ‘Matilda the Musical’? Here are the 5 best Roald Dahl adaptations to watch

Netflix is back to its old antics by taking a new spin on a classic. Its recent target was Roald Dahl’s novel “Matilda.”

The product was a lively musical adaptation, serving as an example of how to adapt a book into a stage production without sacrificing the tone of the text.

You may already know the story: Matilda is a super-intelligent girl with terrible parents. She loves books and creating stories but her school isn’t the typical environment that caters to growth — the headmistress is evil and the punishments are more than just crude. Of course, our heroine Matilda stands up against what is wrong and makes plenty of friends along the way.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” released in December 2022, has a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. In case it left you wanting more of Dahl’s adaptations, here are five movies to watch.

Best Roald Dahl adaptations

What to know: This musical, directed by Mel Stuart, stars Gene Wilder as the unconventional chocolate maker who invites a group of kids to his factory. Disasters befall all of the children, except young Charlie. According to IMDb, Dahl wrote the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning film.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for $3.99.

Rating: G.

What to know: As Steven Spielberg’s creation, the film, based on the book, follows a lanky giant. His human friend, a little girl named Sophie nicknames him BFG, short for Big Friendly Giant. The world of giants isn’t exactly friendly towards humans, so when others like BFG get a whiff of Sophie, chaos ensues.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for $3.99.

Rating: PG for action/peril, some scary moments and brief rude humor.

What to know: Starring Mara Wilson as Matilda and Danny DeVito as Mr. Wormwood, who also directs, this film preserves Dahl’s comical tone. Of course, this version is much different than Netflix’s latest iteration of the story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

Rating: PG for elements of exaggerated meanness and ridicule, and for some mild language.

What to know: The double Oscar-nominated film has a star-studded cast — George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray — lending their voices. The animated movie, directed by Wes Anderson, follows an urban fox who has returned to his roots, and now, he must help his community in their retaliation, per IMDb.

Where to watch: Disney+.

Rating: PG for action, smoking and slang humor.

What to know: Based on the book, the story follows an orphan who stumbles on bugs living inside a giant peach. James and these bugs embark on a journey to New York City together. The film received an Academy Award nomination for best music, original musical or comedy score.

Where to watch: Disney+.

Rating: PG for some frightening images.

