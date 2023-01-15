Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 15, 2023 
Utah’s Top 15 matchup with Arizona came down to the final whistle. How the Utes prevailed

By Bruce Smith
The University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team celebrates their win over the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — It would have been difficult to add any more drama to the two-hour basketball game Sunday between the University of Utah and Arizona women’s basketball teams.

But in a matchup involving two nationally ranked squads, Alissa Pili made two free throws with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Utes to an 80-79 win in a Pac-12 Conference game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

“That was really fun. What a great game,” said Utah coach Lynne Roberts. “It was just back-and-forth the whole time. We answered their runs, they answered our runs. I just love that we didn’t panic.”

Both teams certainly had their chances. The 14th-ranked Wildcats got off to a fast start, but Utah recovered and eventually built an 8-point lead. The game was tied nine times in the fourth quarter, but Arizona eventually had three players foul out, and Pili and Gianna Kneepkens made their big plays count the most as the 10th-ranked Utes improved to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in league.

The Utes bench erupts after a basket and foul is called for Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) works to get around Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) for a shot as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) yells as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team celebrates their win over 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts celebrates as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeats the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) splits the defense of Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) and Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Kelsey Rees (53) blocks a shot by Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) and Arizona Wildcats forward Esmery Martinez (12) trap Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) runs onto the court during player introductions as they play the Arizona Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team celebrates their win over the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) joins her teammates in a huddle after player introductions as they prepare to play the Arizona Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) throws the ball back onto the floor as she and Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) go out of bounds as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts yells out to her players as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts questions a referee as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) reaches up and knocks the ball away from Utah Utes forward Kelsey Rees (53) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts points up at the the replay as she questions a referee as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts tries to make a point with a referee as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts yells at a referee as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) gets her arm caught as she defends Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) fouls Arizona Wildcats forward Esmery Martinez (12) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) works to get the ball up court with Arizona Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington (1) defending as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) concentrates on one of two free throws that tied and gave the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team the win over the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) throws the ball back into play as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) wrestles Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) for the ball as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) catches Arizona Wildcats forward Esmery Martinez (12) with a forearm as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Teya Sidberry (32) ties up Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) under the basket as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) gets taken out by Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) as she guards Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Kelsey Rees (53) blocks a shot by Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Naya Ojukwu (13), Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) and Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) watch the action from the bench as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) and Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) defend a shot by Arizona Wildcats guard Jade Loville (30) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts looks up at the scoreboard as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) is defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Helena Pueyo (13) as the 10th-ranked Utes and the 14th-ranked Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) works her way past Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) reaches around Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) trying to knock the ball away as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) moves around Arizona Wildcats forward Esmery Martinez (12) on her way to the hoop as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes players celebrate a basket and foul as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeated 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79, in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives on Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeated 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) and others on the bench celebrate a 3-point basket as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) catches a pass between Arizona Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington (1) and Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) near the basket as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) grabs a rebound with Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) defending as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the players on the bench celebrates a foul and basket call as the 10th ranked University of Utah’s women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Arizona Wildcats players and coaches cheer as they take the lead with just over a second remaining. The University of Utah went on to defeat the Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) is fouled by Arizona Wildcats guard Jade Loville (30) as she brings the ball up court as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Utah won 80-79.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) concentrates on one of two free throws that tied and gave the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team the win over the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields (23) questions a foul call withs less than a second left on the clock as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team went on to defeat the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) grabs the inbounds pass and is fouled with less than a second on the clock as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeats the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) and Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts celebrate as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeats the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) and Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts celebrate as the University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team defeats the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The University of Utah’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team wave to the crowd after defeating the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats 80-79 in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Pili finished with a game-high 27 points on 11 of 16 shooting. She also made 5 of 7 free throws. Pili’s biggest impact on the game, however, didn’t happen until the Utes made an inbounds-pass blunder that helped Arizona take a 79-78 lead with 1.6 seconds left.

While the home crowd gasped in disbelief how this game got away, Utah didn’t give up and prepared to gain possession in front of its own bench after a series of timeouts by both teams.

“We work on end-of-game situations all the time,” said Roberts. “We’ve run that before in practice. And Alissa just made a heck of a play.”

Kneepkens lofted the ball toward Pili on the opposite side of the basket, and the 6-foot-2 junior somehow gathered the ball between two taller defenders. Despite her unique ability to get shots off in traffic, the ball was deflected off the backboard, but the officials ruled she was fouled, and then spent several minutes confirming their call using television instant replay.

“That’s a tough call,” said Arizona coach Adia Barnes on her post-game radio interview. “I have to look at the film but I don’t think (the block) could’ve been cleaner.

“To lose in that manner is very upsetting. Our girls played hard. They played with heart. They did everything I asked them today.”

Pili, an 80% free-throw shooter, still had to make both charity shots to seal the win. Both were flawless.

“I knew I had to keep my composure, and act like the game wasn’t on the line (and think it’s) just another day,” she said.

“It was a big game, a big moment. I just did everything I could to be as smart as I could.”

Pili’s free throws were the climax of several big plays — by both teams. Arizona’s Paris Clark could have been the hero for stealing the previous inbounds pass. She then dribbled downcourt and made a layup. 

Prior to that, Kneepkens made the third of three straight drives to the basket. Her final shot, which gave her 20 points, also ended the day for Arizona’s Cate Reese, who had season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, but fouled out with 37 seconds left.

Jade Loville added 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Izzy Palmer had 10 points for Utah, which also got a boost from former North Summit High standout Kennedy McQueen, who had six points and provided a momentum boost after being seen in a walking boot a few days earlier.

Roberts said every effort was necessary after the Utes suffered their first defeat 10 days ago at Colorado, and had too much time to think about it when Friday’s game against Arizona State was cancelled.

The Utes play at second-ranked Stanford next Friday.

