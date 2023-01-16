Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji had incredible nights for the Jazz.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
The Utah Jazz improved to 23-24 on the season on Monday afternoon with a 126-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Once again the Jazz were without their best player in Lauri Markkanen, who was ruled out due to a hip contusion, but the Jazz got contributions from across the roster to hang on for a win in Minneapolis, led by 21 points from Jordan Clarkson.

Here are three keys to the Jazz’s victory:

  • Rookies Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji had incredible nights for the Jazz. Kessler finished with a career-high tying 20 points to go with a career-high 21 rebounds while also dishing out four assists and blocking two shots.

Agbaji had 17 points, going 6-of-8 from the field overall, including 3-of-4 from deep.

  • Rudy Gobert left the game in the first half and did not return because of a groin injury that has been nagging him for a few days. That gave the Jazz a better opportunity at the rim and on the boards. They outrebounded the Timberwolves 57-46.
  • The Jazz hit just a single 3-pointer in the second quarter despite taking 11 shots from beyond the arc in that period, but they rebounded from deep in the second half going 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

