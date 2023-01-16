Facebook Twitter
Creator Dallas Jenkins: How fans can see the final two episodes of Season 3 of ‘The Chosen’

By Trent Toone Trent Toonettoone@deseretnews.com
Actor Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the faith-based series “The Chosen.”

Dallas Jenkins, the creator, director and executive producer of the faith-based series, “The Chosen,” has announced how fans can see the final two episodes of Season 3.

Jenkins made the announcement Sunday during a YouTube live stream following the release of Episode 6.

The Season 3 finale — Episodes 7 and 8 — will open in movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, showing at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. before becoming available on the show’s free app.

“This is not a traditional release,” Jenkins said. “This is special-event cinema.”

Ticket and theater information is available at fathomevents.com.

Episode 7 will be available for streaming on the show’s app on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 8 will be available for streaming on the show’s app on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. MST.

The first two episodes of Season 3 opened in theaters in November and grossed more than $8 million. That success was a factor in the decision to release the last two episodes in theaters.

“Because of the success of Episodes 1 and 2, because of the success of the Christmas special last year, theaters are saying we want ‘The Chosen’ in our theater,” he said in the video livestream. “The theaters are demanding it, and you (fans) are demanding it ... and the episodes (scope of the story) demand it.”

“The Chosen” is television series that tells about the life of Jesus Christ. The final two episodes will include scenes depicting Jesus and the feeding of the 5,000. Jenkins also promised “crowd-erupt moments” and “a little bit of a twist” coming in the story.

“These episodes are big,” he said. “If you can see it in theaters, do it.”

