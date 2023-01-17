Utah offensive lineman Paul Maile transferring to BYU

Utah offensive lineman Paul Maile has a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Maile will be moving just 45 miles away, trading in his Ute red for Cougar blue in 2023, which will be the inaugural Big 12 season for BYU.

The 6-foot-2, 304-pound Maile has been at Utah since 2018. He saw an increased role in Utah’s 2022 Pac-12 championship season, starting 12 games at center for the Utes. He played in five games in 2021, starting four contests.

Maile, an East High product, has one year of eligibility left.

“The thing that he brings more than anything, he’s doing a nice job on the field but his leadership, his toughness, those are things that aren’t necessarily going to show up in any sorted, graded work,” Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding said of Maile in 2022. “He’s the most vocal guy out there. He’s really embraced that role. That’s important at the center position because he’s the one making the majority of calls. He has a really high football IQ.”