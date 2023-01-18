Here are the most ‘livable’ cities in Europe, according to The Economist

Are you considering a move to Europe to change things up? Or maybe you are planning that dream trip to Europe you had to put off during the pandemic.

Whatever the reason to consider European cities, The Economist recently ranked “the most, and least, livable cities in Europe.” They used survey data that compares “172 cities around the world across five categories: culture and environment, education, health care, infrastructure and stability.”

Here are the cities that made the top 5:

1. Vienna, Austria

One aspect of Vienna that puts it at the top the list is its housing infrastructure. Policies and contracts to keep rent prices low in the city help keep housing affordable and accessible to most residents, per Culture Trip.

Not only is the city beautiful, but it’s also relatively easy and affordable to get around on public transportation, Business Insider reported.

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is not just the second most livable city — The Economist also ranked it as the safest in the world in 2021.

The city is home to memorable architecture and is a great place to get around on a bicycle. It also has a “relatively narrow wealth gap” and the “more equal society and high levels of trust make it a laid-back place to live and work,” according to CNN.

3. Zurich, Switzerland

You might think of banking when you think of Zurich, and it is a global financial hot spot, but it is also considered a safe, extremely clean and beautiful city.

“Swimming in the deep blue waters of Lake Zurich and the river is sublime,” Adam H Graham, an American living in Zurich, told BBC. “Few cities offer such pristine water and swimming conditions.”

4. Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva has easy access to a host of alpine ski resorts, and about 42% of the city’s population is made up of immigrants or expats, making for a diverse and unique city makeup. It is also the European headquarters for the United Nations.

“Everything works, is well organized and on time. It makes life so much easier and more enjoyable,” Susan Herman, an American living in Switzerland, told USA Today.

5. Frankfurt, Germany

Although Frankfurt is considered one of the most expensive cities to rent in, many services — like transportation, education and health care — are largely affordable, according to Expat Arrivals. The city hosts many cultural events and offers a peek into the past with some of the restored Gothic buildings.