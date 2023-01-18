High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, Northridge, North Summit escape with region wins

The Silverwolves used a dominant first half to roll past Clearfield, setting the stage for two major upcoming region games. Fremont’s Sierra Eddie scored 15 of her 18 points in the first half to lead the Silverwolves and finished with four of Fremont’s six three pointers. Aly Coombs and Kaidance King also scored in double figures for Fremont, pouring in 11 and 10 points respectively.

Brooklyn Hawks chipped in 13 points for Clearfield.

“Our team did a good job at executing on both ends of the floor tonight. We distributed the ball well and finished at the basket,” said Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout. “We made defensive stops and battled on the boards.”

The win helped preserve the Silverwolves’ perfect region record at 4-0. It also sets up two important match-ups in the next week, as Fremont will travel to Syracuse Friday to face the Titans, currently 3-1 in region play. After that, the Silverwolves will travel to 11-1 Davis, currently tied with Fremont atop the Region 1 standings.

In a battle of the top two ranked teams in 6A, Lone Peak used a suffocating defense to stake its claim as one of the state’s top teams, defeating Skyridge 67-36. Each team came into the game having won five straight and boasting 10-3 records.

Lone Peak set the tone early on the defensive end, holding Skyridge to single digits in the first three quarters. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Knights had a 21-point lead and continued their balanced team attack to finish the job.

Shawnee Nordstrom was dynamic from behind the three-point line, nailing five threes as part of her 19 points. Kailey Woolston also scored 19 for the defending 6A state champs. Skyridge’s Cambree Blackham led the Falcons with nine points.

“What I’m most pleased with tonight was our ability to answer and make a play when things started to shift in Skyridge’s direction,” said Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner. “It’s a testament to our leadership and experience we have on our team.”

It was a slow start for Northridge, but the Knights never gave up, battled back, and eventually pick up a nice region 5 victory over Viewmont 46-44.

Trailing 15-3 after one quarter of play, Northridge outscored the Vikings 33-19 in the second and third quarters combined to take a slight two-point lead into the fourth quarter.

“Viewmont was the aggressor the majority of the first half, they got all the lose balls and rebounds, but after chipping away in the second quarter we committed to out-hustle them the entire second half,” said Northridge coach Chris Smith. “Because of that we were able to squeeze out the win.”

Each of the first two region games for Northridge have come down to the wire, and each time, the Knights have found a way to win. They’ll look to keep that streak alive Friday as they travel to Woods Cross.

Viewmont was led by Emma Mulitalo and Mara Mickelson, who scored 15 and 12 points respectively. The road doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings, as the next game pits Viewmont against the other unbeaten region 5 team, the Bountiful Redhawks.

After a tight first quarter saw Grantsville with a slim six-point lead, the Cowboys picked up the pace, outscoring the Tigers by nine and seven in the second and third quarter, on route to the 58-36 win.

With the win, Grantsville hands Ogden its first region loss, and maintains its first-place spot and unbeaten record in region play. Despite only making two three-pointers on the night, eight Cowboys tallied points, led by Avery Allred’s game high 18.

Maile Bartley and Kodee Williams each chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively. The Tigers were led by Zoey Franklin’s career night, totaling 16 points.

“Our depth showed tonight as we had multiple girls step up on both sides of the court to make big plays. I felt that our defensive effort was consistent throughout the game which helped us to beat a well-coached Ogden team,” said Grantsville coach Megan Vera.

The Cowboys, winners of eight straight, haven’t lost a game since December 19th, with the closest margin of victory during that streak being a 20-point win. That dominance has helped Grantsville secure the top spot in the 3A rankings.

A back-and-forth battle went the Braves way, as North Summit held off a late rally to remain in first place in the region standings.

North Summit, now 11-5 and winners of five straight, saw a nine-point fourth quarter lead turn into a tight contest, but held off the Wolves for the three point win. North Sevier had no answer for the Braves’ Hartlynn Richins, who tallied 20 points in the win. Trey Torgerson led North Sevier with 15 points.

“It was a battle from start to finish. I was proud of our effort overall, especially in the rebounding category,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes. “We also showed composure and patience offensively.”

Leading by two points at half, Nort Summit focused on winning the battle near the hoop in the second half, with all but three of its second half shots coming from inside the paint.

