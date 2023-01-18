Pac-12 schedule analysis: What stands in the Utes’ way as they seek another Pac-12 title?

Utah’s quest to win a third-consecutive Pac-12 football championship won’t be easy — and not just because no team has accomplished the feat since the league expanded to 12 teams in 2011.

The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning and for the Utes, it could be the toughest slate in school history.

Yes, the road to a possible three-peat could require winning some tough road games in a loaded Pac-12 — highlighted by contests at Oregon State (Friday, Sept. 29), at USC (Saturday, Oct. 21) and at Washington (Saturday, Nov. 11).

Each of those teams finished in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll in 2022. The Beavers checked in at No. 17; the Trojans at No. 12; and Washington ended up No. 8.

Last season, Utah defeated USC twice — once at home and again in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

The 2023 campaign marks the final one in the Pac-12 for both USC and UCLA, which are jumping to the Big Ten in 2024.

USC returns Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams; Oregon State welcomes a new quarterback, Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei; and Washington quarterback Michael Penix comes back after finishing No. 2 in the nation in passing yards (4,641).

Utah hasn’t played Washington since 2020 — a 24-21 loss in Seattle after leading 21-0 at halftime.

The Utes’ other conference road game is at Arizona on Nov. 18.

Utah has been undefeated at home the past two seasons but has posted a 6-6 road record during that stretch.

The Utes’ first nonconference road game of 2023 will be at Baylor of the Big 12 on Sept. 9.

Meanwhile, Utah has seven home games, starting with a showdown against Florida on either Thursday, Aug. 31 or Saturday, Sept. 2. Utah fell 29-26 at The Swamp last September.

It will mark the first time the Utes have hosted an SEC opponent.

Other home games include matchups with Weber State (Sept. 16), UCLA (Sept. 23), California (Oct. 14), Oregon (Oct. 28), Arizona State (Nov. 4) and Colorado (Nov. 25).

The Bruins were ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll, while the Ducks finished No. 15. Utah lost to UCLA and Oregon on the road in 2022.

Both the Sun Devils and Buffaloes have hired new head coaches. Kenny Dillingham, formerly the offensive coordinator at Oregon, is at the helm at ASU, while Deion Sanders, a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, has taken the helm at Colorado.

Utah’s bye week comes on Oct. 7.

The Pac-12 championship game will be held Friday, Dec. 1, in Las Vegas.

The Utes, boasting the league’s top defense and the return of quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, are regarded as one of the favorites to win the Pac-12.

For Utah to three-peat, it will likely need to win some crucial road games in 2023.