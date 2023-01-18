On Tuesday, the House GOP Steering Committee gave some of the more controversial House Republicans committee assignments.

They include some House members who sided against Rep. Kevin McCarthy through his campaign for Speaker of the House, per NBC News.

What committee assignments did these House Republicans get?

George Santos (New York): The first-term congressman was assigned to the Small Business Committee, as well as the Science, Space and Technology committee. According to The New York Times, these assignments are not favored seats, nor were they ones he had his eye on. His place in the Small Business Committee comes as he faces criticism for lying about his previous business and employment history and fields questions about his current business, the Devolder Organization.

Lauren Boebert (Colorado): In addition to continuing her service on the Natural Resources panel, Boebert will also join the Oversight and Accountability Committee, per NBC News. According to The Washington Post, her assignments come just over a year after a slew of Congress members moved to strip her of past assignments due to repeated “anti-Muslim” comments. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is among the group of representatives that McCarthy has expressed he wants to strip of their committee assignments this time around, per CNN.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia): After her past removal from committees over so-called incendiary comments and spreading QAnon’s misinformation, Greene has been awarded a seat on the House Homeland Security Committee and the Oversight Committee. According to CNN, the committee may help impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas from his position as Homeland Security Secretary.

Matt Gaetz (Florida): Gaetz will continue his service on the House Judiciary Committee, per NBC News. He was one of McCarthy’s most vocal opponents and merely voted “present” in the 14th round of votes.

Paul Gosar (Arizona): Like Greene, Gosar was also stripped of his committee positions in the last Congress due to threatening fellow lawmakers over social media. According to NBC News, he was awarded seats on the Oversight Committee and the Natural Resources Panel. He voted for McCarthy on the 12th round of votes.

What are people saying about their assignments?

These assignments have incited outrage across the internet, with many slamming the House GOP for their decisions.

As the former Vice Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, I’m HORRIFIED that it was just announced that Marjorie Taylor Greene will serve on the committee.



A QAnon conspiracy theorist + Jan 6 insurrectionist doesn’t belong on a committee that exists to fight extremism. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 17, 2023

This is who Kevin McCarthy thinks is qualified to serve on the HOMELAND SECURITY Committee #NotTheOnion pic.twitter.com/4iAPqOG8mU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 17, 2023

I spent 22 years as a Broadcast Meteorologist communicating severe weather & climate. Could someone explain to me why George Santos is qualified to be on the science committee, let alone be in Congress? — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) January 18, 2023

Others have voiced support for the new committee members.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a member of the GOP steering committee, on the distinction between Steve King losing his committee assignments and Santos getting his pic.twitter.com/0OmbAOBWFK — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 18, 2023

Congratulations. I think they chose the right person for the job. We have faith in you. — Angie Koons (@koons_angie) January 18, 2023