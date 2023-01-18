3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers in a wire-to-wire, 126-103 win on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, behind a 34-point performance by Lauri Markkanen.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- Markkanen went 11-of-20 (55%) overall, 6-of-8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. But on top of that he also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. With just three days left for fans to vote for players for the All-Star game, Markkanen is making a really good case.
- If you were to look at the Clippers shooting numbers you might be impressed by their 44.1% from 3-point land, but that’s only until you see that the Jazz shot 59.4% from 3, giving them a huge advantage over Los Angeles.
- All five of the Jazz’s starters finished the game in double figures, as well as Collin Sexton who had 11 points off the bench. The Jazz also got an additional 22 points from the rest of the bench players, making it a really well-rounded team win.