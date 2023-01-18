Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Analysis: Jordan Clarkson’s ability to draw fouls from 3-point land and Lauri Markkanen’s off-ball work

The Jazz finally managed to beat a team wire-to-wire with a 126-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Analysis: Jordan Clarkson’s ability to draw fouls from 3-point land and Lauri Markkanen’s off-ball work
merlin_2958855.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives on Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

After so many close games and so many nights of playing down to the very last second in games that could be decided by the last shot, the Jazz finally managed to beat a team wire-to-wire with a 126-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Jazz were able to rest their starters for the final few minutes thanks to 34 points from Lauri Markkanen and a wildly impressive shooting night from the entire roster (59.4% from 3-point range.

Related

Were the Clippers missing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the second night of a back-to-back? Yes, but the Jazz still played a really great game.

“The Clippers were undermanned tonight, but I don’t think that takes anything away from what our team did,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “There’s always going to be situations in games where teams are missing people and we’ve been in that situation ourselves.

“... I thought that our team’s focus through the entire game and being able to refocus after the Clippers would go on little runs, that was the reason why we were able to come out with a win tonight.”

But let’s dig into to a couple more specific things.

Jordan Clarkson drawing 3-point fouls

On Wednesday night, Jordan Clarkson did this:

And it’s something that he’s done a lot this year.

Drawing a foul on a 3-point shot is one of the most analytically perfect plays in basketball. James Harden became an absolute master at the art of drawing a foul on 3-point shots to the point that multiple think pieces were written about his ability to do so.

It’s even harder to draw those fouls nowadays because the league has increased the penalties for being in someone’s landing space. As shown in the video above, if a players is deemed to “recklessly closeout” and ends up in the landing space of a jump shooter, it results in not only a shooting foul, but a flagrant 1 foul, giving possession to the team that was fouled after the free throw shots are taken.

That means that players are trying their best to not be in those positions. Similarly, there are now penalties for players who kick their legs out in order to create contact on their shot attempt in these situations. The point is that it’s hard to make this happen correctly and with regularity.

Clarkson has been incredible at drawing these fouls this season. In fact, according to data from Synergy Sports, Clarkson’s 24 fouls drawn on 3-point shots leads the league. It’s more than Harden’s 18, and it’s more than Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum have (21 each).

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Clarkson was drawing fouls on 3-point shots on 6% of his 3-point attempts. Considering that he’s shooting upwards of 37% from deep that makes his shots from long-range even more valuable.

merlin_2958943.jpg

Utah Jazz players celebrate with the crowd after two consecutive missed Clipper free throws give free Chick-fil-A to all that register on the Jazz app on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 31
merlin_2958951.jpg

Utah Jazz players celebrate with the crowd after two consecutive missed Clipper free throws give free Chick-fil-A to all that register on the Jazz app on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 31
merlin_2958949.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrate with the crowd after two consecutive missed Clipper free throws give free Chick-fil-A to all that register on the Jazz app on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 31
merlin_2958947.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a shot and is hit by Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 31
merlin_2958945.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) jostles with Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) after Alexander-Walker knocked the ball away as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 31
merlin_2958941.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) gets around Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) for a shot as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 31
merlin_2958939.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) has the ball knocked away by Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 31
merlin_2958937.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 31
merlin_2958935.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives on Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 31
merlin_2958933.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is helped up by fans after being fouled as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 31
merlin_2958931.jpg

Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy gives directions to his players as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 31
merlin_2958929.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) is blocked by Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 31
merlin_2958927.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the hoop between Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) and guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 31
merlin_2958925.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) eyes the hoop as he heads at Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 31
merlin_2958923.jpg

The Los Angeles Clippers bench looks on as they trail in the game as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 31
merlin_2958921.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dunks the ball as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 31
merlin_2958919.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) gets around Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) on his way to the hoop as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 31
merlin_2958917.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes up and blocks Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) at the rim as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 31
merlin_2958879.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) keeps the ball away from Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 31
merlin_2958877.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) grabs a rebound over Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 31
merlin_2958875.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 31
merlin_2958873.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 31
merlin_2958871.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drops in a three over Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell (24) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 31
merlin_2958869.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) puts in a shot over Los Angeles Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 31
merlin_2958867.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) battle for the ball as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 31
merlin_2958865.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) battles Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 31
merlin_2958863.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) passes around Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 31
merlin_2958861.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) works against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 31
merlin_2958859.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) tips the ball away form Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 31
merlin_2958857.jpg

Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket on Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 31
merlin_2958853.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 31
merlin_2958943.jpg
merlin_2958951.jpg
merlin_2958949.jpg
merlin_2958947.jpg
merlin_2958945.jpg
merlin_2958941.jpg
merlin_2958939.jpg
merlin_2958937.jpg
merlin_2958935.jpg
merlin_2958933.jpg
merlin_2958931.jpg
merlin_2958929.jpg
merlin_2958927.jpg
merlin_2958925.jpg
merlin_2958923.jpg
merlin_2958921.jpg
merlin_2958919.jpg
merlin_2958917.jpg
merlin_2958879.jpg
merlin_2958877.jpg
merlin_2958875.jpg
merlin_2958873.jpg
merlin_2958871.jpg
merlin_2958869.jpg
merlin_2958867.jpg
merlin_2958865.jpg
merlin_2958863.jpg
merlin_2958861.jpg
merlin_2958859.jpg
merlin_2958857.jpg
merlin_2958853.jpg

Lauri Markkanen off the ball

Markkanen is clearly the Jazz’s best player and as he has emerged as the best player on the team, the Jazz have been more intentional about getting the ball into his hands and running plays designed for him.

There are a lot of things that make Markkanen a unique player — his size, versatility, ability to handle the ball, his shooting efficiency and his ability to guard multiple positions — but what makes him particularly unique for someone that can easily score 34 points on 11 made field goals in a game, is what he does when he does not have the ball.

“He’s so unselfish,” Hardy said. “I mean, there’s a bunch of plays in tonight’s game where he is the focal point of the action from our standpoint, and the Clippers did a really good job of sort of trying to take him out of it, and he finds ways to sacrifice for his teammates — as a screener, as a cutter — and helps his teammates get good shots. So, there’s more plays than you think that are involving Lauri. But his unselfishness continues to stand out to me and the rest of our staff.”

Markkanen has spent the majority of his time in the NBA as something other than the No. 1 option, and he’s still getting used to what it means to be the guy who has the ability to take over a game for his team. But the silver lining in that is Markkanen is incredible playing off the ball and knows how to make the rest of the team successful, even when he’s not the one taking the shot.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers
NBA trade rumors are flying and the Utah Jazz are reportedly interested in a former Gonzaga star
Analysis: Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji shine as Jazz win in Minnesota
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves
Should Walker Kessler be calling out defensive coverages?
Former Jazz players Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur and Truck Robinson recall their All-Star memories