Utah football’s 2023 schedule has (mostly) been finalized. Here are the details

The Utah Utes’ road to three-peating as Pac-12 champions has been mapped out.

Most of the way, anyway.

On Wednesday, the Utes released their 2023 regular season schedule in conjunction with the rest of the Pac-12 Conference, with just one detail to be finalized aside from kickoff times, of which many don’t come until during the season.

That detail would be which date its season opener at home against the Florida Gators will be, with the schedule saying it will either be played on Thursday, Aug. 31, or Saturday, Sept. 2.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 2, but multiple outlets have reported that the game contract gave the option for it to be played on Aug. 31, and the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson reported last week that such is being considered.

Outside of that, the dates for all the rest of Utah’s games were announced Wednesday.

After facing Florida, Utah will go on the road to play Baylor Sept. 9, then return home to close nonconference play against Weber State the next week.

The Utes will open Pac-12 play Sept. 23 at home against UCLA, then go to Oregon State for a Friday game on Sept. 29.

After a bye week, Utah will face Cal at home on Oct. 14 before what is primed to be a marquee road game at USC on Oct. 21.

The Utes then get two consecutive home games, versus Oregon and Arizona State, followed by two road games, versus Washington and Arizona.

As is tradition, Utah will close the regular season against Colorado, with this year’s game coming on Nov. 25. That one should have more hype surrounding it than recent games between the two teams, as Colorado is now being led by new head coach Deion Sanders.

In all, the Utes will play seven home games and five road games in the regular season.

The Pac-12 championship game, which Utah has won twice in a row, is scheduled for Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

