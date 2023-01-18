Bye TruthSocial? Trump plans his return to Facebook, Twitter

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is looking to regain access to all social media accounts, according to reports.

His Twitter account was up and running in November last year after Elon Musk reinstated many previously banned accounts. Now, his campaign is looking to get Trump’s Facebook account up and running, too.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in its letter to Meta on Tuesday, according to a copy reviewed by NBC News.

Meta will announce the decision in the coming weeks.

After Trump was banned from the major social media platform, he started his own called Truth Social.

The Independent reported that he has 4.8 million followers on his platform, compared to the 88 million he had on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook.

His accounts were taken down a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Truth Social has not responded to requests for comment by NBC News. One advisor indicated that Trump may be avoiding using other platforms now that he has his own.

However, another Republican advisor said that it may be a matter of timing.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when,” said a Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with Trump about returning to the platform, per NBC. “He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when.”

