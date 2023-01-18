You might be surprised where former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier ended up

Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier has found his new home, and it might not be an expected one.

According to multiple reports, the one-time consensus four-star recruit is transferring to Louisiana Tech for his final two college football seasons.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the “quarterback-friendly system of coach Sonny Cumbie” appealed mightily to Bachmeier and he will enroll this spring with the intention of competing for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback job.

“I wanted to play in the Air Raid and in a pass-friendly offense,” Bachmeier told ESPN. “I think coach Cumbie and his track record are a great fit. It’s an offense that any quarterback would want to play in.”

A four-year starter at Boise State, Bachmeier started 29 games for the Broncos throwing for 6,605 yards, 41 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, with his best year coming in 2021 when he threw for 3,079 yards, 20 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

“I loved my time at Boise State, and I feel like I’ve given everything that I had,” Bachmeier told Thamel in late September. “I’m super thankful.”

Early on in the 2022 season, however, Bachmeier entered the transfer portal — Boise State struggled to start the year, before rallying to make it to the Mountain West championship game — and according to Thamel, he wanted to find a situation where he could “win games and prepare himself for the NFL.”

That situation ultimately became Louisiana Tech thanks to Cumbie’s coaching background.

A protege of both Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech, Cumbie’s offenses have regularly thrown for 4,000-plus yards a season, be it at Texas Tech, TCU or Louisiana Tech.

“I asked a bunch of people,” Bachmeier told Thamel, “and not once did anyone say a bad thing about coach Cumbie. He got rave reviews.”

Louisiana Tech plays in Conference USA and went just 3-9 overall in 2022, 2-6 in conference play.

