3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara

For the second straight season, Santa Clara defeated BYU at the Leavey Center. The Broncos (16-5, 4-2) beat the Cougars (14-8, 4-3) by one point last season and Thursday, they won 83-76.
- BYU had no answers for Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice (23 points), Carlos Stewart (21 points) and Brandin Podziemski (17 points). Justice drilled 4 of 7 3-pointers.
- BYU fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half — thanks in part to 10 turnovers over the first nine minutes — but battled back to take the lead, 35-34, early in the second half. Santa Clara wrested control of the game again in the final minutes.
- BYU was led by Rudi Williams, who scored 24 off the bench. Spencer Johnson scored 17 and Dallin Hall added 12.