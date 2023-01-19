Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara
Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson wearing white, drives on Northern Iowa Panthers guard Tywhon Pickford

FILE — Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Northern Iowa Panthers guard Tywhon Pickford (3) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

For the second straight season, Santa Clara defeated BYU at the Leavey Center. The Broncos (16-5, 4-2) beat the Cougars (14-8, 4-3) by one point last season and Thursday, they won 83-76. 

  • BYU had no answers for Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice (23 points), Carlos Stewart (21 points) and Brandin Podziemski (17 points). Justice drilled 4 of 7 3-pointers. 
  • BYU fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half — thanks in part to 10 turnovers over the first nine minutes — but battled back to take the lead, 35-34, early in the second half. Santa Clara wrested control of the game again in the final minutes.
  • BYU was led by Rudi Williams, who scored 24 off the bench. Spencer Johnson scored 17 and Dallin Hall added 12. 

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU may have made it easier for USC to win the Pac-12 next season
The transfer portal window has closed. What happens next?
FCS All-American cornerback Eddie Heckard is transferring to BYU for his final college season
Here’s why BYU needed a JC quarterback
This BYU football transfer is heading back to SEC country
You might be surprised where former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier ended up