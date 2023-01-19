3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara

For the second straight season, Santa Clara defeated BYU at the Leavey Center. The Broncos (16-5, 4-2) beat the Cougars (14-8, 4-3) by one point last season and Thursday, they won 83-76.



BYU had no answers for Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice (23 points), Carlos Stewart (21 points) and Brandin Podziemski (17 points). Justice drilled 4 of 7 3-pointers.

BYU fell behind by as many as 13 in the first half — thanks in part to 10 turnovers over the first nine minutes — but battled back to take the lead, 35-34, early in the second half. Santa Clara wrested control of the game again in the final minutes.

BYU was led by Rudi Williams, who scored 24 off the bench. Spencer Johnson scored 17 and Dallin Hall added 12.