Netflix released its full 2023 film slate, and there’s plenty to look forward to this year.

Notably, however, the amount of movies Netflix is scheduled to release is significantly less than last year: This year, Netflix announced 49 movies, while last year it announced 86, per Deadline.

Here’s a list of the anticipated family-friendly movies of 2023:

‘The Magician’s Elephant’

Based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, “The Magician’s Elephant” is an animated film about a boy who, in his search for his sister, is told that an elephant will help him. The movie will be released March 17.

Rating: PG.

‘Damsel’

Millie Bobbie Brown of “Stranger Things” stars in this anticipated fantasy film dropping Oct. 13.

Rating: Not yet rated.

‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’

The unexpected sequel to stop-motion animated film “Chicken Run” will be released over 23 years after the original on Nov. 10.

Rating: Not yet rated.

‘Leo’

Adam Sandler voices a lizard in this musical comedy, which will be released Nov. 22.

Rating: Not yet rated.

‘The Monkey King’

A family-friendly comedy/action movie, “The Monkey King” follows a monkey who must face off against the Dragon King. The release date has not been announced yet.

Rating: Not yet rated.

‘The Archies’

Based on the “Archie” comics, this musical is set in India in the 1960s, according to Netflix. The release date has not been announced yet.

Rating: TV-G.

Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film

Wes Anderson is set to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s collection of short stories, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More,” Variety reported. The release date has not been announced yet.

Rating: Not yet rated.

‘Nimona’

“Nimona” is an animated adaptation of ND Stevenson’s graphic novel of the same name. The release date has not been announced yet.

Rating: PG.

Read the full list of Netflix’s 2023 movies on CNET.

