Former BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally announces his transfer destination

Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who played one season at cornerback for BYU after transferring from Vanderbilt, is headed back to SEC country for his next school.

Jeudy-Lally announced on social media Thursday that he will transfer to Tennessee.

He is the second BYU transfer to head to Knoxville this offseason, joining linebacker Keenan Pili.

In his lone season at BYU, Jeudy-Lally started 10 games for the Cougars while playing in all 13. He had 47 tackles, a half-sack and seven pass breakups for BYU.

Prior to landing in Provo, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Jeudy-Lally was in the Vanderbilt program for three seasons. He started 13 games for the Commodores and had 63 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and four pass deflections in his time there.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining with Tennessee, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, thanks to a redshirt season in 2019 and a COVID-exempt 2020 year.

Jeudy-Lally joins a Tennessee program coming off an 11-2 season where the Volunteers finished the year ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.

Tennessee beat Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl.

The Vols were originally scheduled to play BYU in Provo during the 2023 season but canceled that game last year.