Utah football’s season ends on a low as Penn State pulls away to win the Rose Bowl

PASADENA — In the weeks leading up to the 109th Rose Bowl Game, the matchup between No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State was advertised as a contest featuring two similar, evenly matched teams.

At halftime Monday, the Utes and Nittany Lions lived up to that billing as the score was knotted up at 14-apiece.

But the second half of the Utes’ second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance turned into a nightmare of sorts on a cool, gloomy, overcast afternoon.

That’s when the Nittany Lions exploded for two long, lightning-strike touchdowns — and that spelled the difference.

Utah was looking to make history with its first Rose Bowl victory. Instead, it made history in dubious, and uncharacteristic, fashion.

The Utes yielded the third-longest touchdown run in Rose Bowl history in the third quarter, then surrendered the longest passing touchdown in Rose Bowl history in the fourth quarter as Penn State seized a dominating 35-21 victory.

The Nittany Lions became the first team in Rose Bowl history to record multiple 80-plus-yard scoring plays in a single game.