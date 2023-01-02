What Kyle Whittingham said about Cam Rising’s Rose Bowl injury

PASADENA — For Utah quarterback Cam Rising, the unthinkable happened.

For the second consecutive season, Rising was unable to finish the Rose Bowl due to an injury.

The Ute star suffered a leg injury midway through the third quarter Monday and, once again, was replaced by backup Bryson Barnes, similar to what happened last year in a Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.

Rising’s absence certainly played a factor in No. 8 Utah’s 35-21 setback to No. 11 Penn State Monday.

The Utes trailed just 21-14 when Rising went down.

“It doesn’t look good; I can tell you that,” coach Kyle Whittingham said of Rising’s injury. “We’ll wait for confirmation from the medical people at a later date, either tonight or tomorrow.

“Looks like it could be something that takes a while to recover from. That’s not positive right now.”