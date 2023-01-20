3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Utah Jazz lost to the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Friday night at Vivint Arena.
Despite being without Kevin Durant, the Nets were able to string together enough of a run toward the end of the night to put the game just out of reach for the Jazz.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- Kyrie Irving was incredible for the Nets. He finished out the night with 48 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals and shot 62.1% overall and 53.3% from 3-point range.
- The Jazz were very narrowly outscored in the paint (46-40) and on fast breaks (22-16), but they committed the same number of turnovers and fouls as the Nets and they shot the ball pretty well (41% from deep). They even beat the Nets on second-chance points and on the glass but weren’t able to slow down Irving.
- Nic Claxton had a huge impact for the Nets, especially in the first half, and was a large part of the reason the Jazz weren’t able to get any sort of separation early on.
