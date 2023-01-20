Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 20, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 117-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives past Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz lost to the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Friday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite being without Kevin Durant, the Nets were able to string together enough of a run toward the end of the night to put the game just out of reach for the Jazz.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • Kyrie Irving was incredible for the Nets. He finished out the night with 48 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals and shot 62.1% overall and 53.3% from 3-point range.
  • The Jazz were very narrowly outscored in the paint (46-40) and on fast breaks (22-16), but they committed the same number of turnovers and fouls as the Nets and they shot the ball pretty well (41% from deep). They even beat the Nets on second-chance points and on the glass but weren’t able to slow down Irving.
  • Nic Claxton had a huge impact for the Nets, especially in the first half, and was a large part of the reason the Jazz weren’t able to get any sort of separation early on.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Danny Ainge on iconic play vs. Notre Dame, choosing BYU and trading Jazz All-Stars
Nuggets temporary head coach compares Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to Karl Malone and John Stockton
What are the fewest points the Jazz have scored in a game?
Who are Jazz shopping and who is untouchable?
The NBA has returned to Paris — and brought Quin Snyder along for the ride
Analysis: Jordan Clarkson’s ability to draw fouls from 3-point land and Lauri Markkanen’s off-ball work