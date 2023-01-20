Tennessee animal shelter honors Taylor Swift’s donation to the center by naming some puppies after her songs

Taylor Swift is back to prove that karma really is a cat sitting on her lap because he loves her. The musical artist recently made a sizable donation to a Tennessee animal shelter, and the shelter showed its gratitude by naming some of the animals after her.

“We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” the Williamson County Animal Center wrote in a Facebook post. “While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs.”

What Taylor Swift songs did the Tennessee animal shelter use for names?

The shelter named four puppies using titles of Swift’s songs, including:



“Willow.” “Bejeweled.” “Midnight Rain.” “Carolina.”

If you’re interested in snagging one of the Swiftie pups, Williamson County Animal Center says to check out its website.

“We are very grateful for Taylor’s support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry,” the post said.

Some of her other recent philanthropic interests were donating to Grimey’s record store after it closed its doors during the pandemic, as well as $1 million for tornado recovery crews in Tennessee, per Axios.

It’s a big year for the singer, with her first upcoming tour since 2019. She also released the highly popular and highly anticipated “Midnights” album in October.

The Billboard Hot 100 announced her meteorically popular song “Anti-Hero” made her the “longest-running leader” on the chart, after spending eight consecutive weeks at No. 1.