Taco Bell brings back unusual menu item

The Mexican Pizza, the Nacho Fries, the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos — Taco Bell is constantly experimenting with new menu items.

But this time, the fast-food chain is bringing back something unexpected for Super Bowl fans.

What’s the new Taco Bell menu item?

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced it’s taking game day eats to the next level by competing in an area traditionally monopolized by pizza and wings, said Sean Tresvant, global chief brand officer, according to a press release.

So, the chain is doing its own version of pizza and wings.

Starting Jan. 26 through Feb. 9, it will offer one saucy Mexican Pizza, four Crispy Chicken Wings and eight Crunchy Tacos, along with two Spicy Ranch sauces, in the Ultimate GameDay Box, priced at $22.

The wings, which were first introduced around this time last year, will be available a la carte for $6.99.

“A shareable meal that delivers the Mexican Pizza, which over-exceeded our forecasts last year due to fan demand, Crunchy Tacos, which are one of our top-selling items, and the ultra-craveable Crispy Chicken Wings, which drove massive headlines and demand last year, makes this an easy choice for those debating on how to feed their friends and family, no matter the occasion,” said Tresvant.

Additionally, fans can get a free Mexican Pizza with a minimum order of $15 from now until Feb. 1.