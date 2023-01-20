Facebook Twitter
How to watch Utah ties in the college football all-star games

More than a dozen players who played either college or high school ball in Utah will participate in all-star weeks

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) passes during the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Hall is one of seven Utah ties who has accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl.

For many football players, the path to the NFL draft includes a trip to all-star college football games to practice and play in front of NFL scouts and personnel.

That is the case this year for more than a dozen players with Utah ties.

Here is a look at what games local players will be playing in over the next few weekends, and how to watch the games:

Tropical Bowl

  • When: Jan. 21, 2 p.m. MST
  • Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
  • Livestream: Pay per view ($20)

Utah ties on Tropical Bowl rosters:

  • Frances Bemiy Jr., DE, Southern Utah (National Team, No. 96).
  • Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State (National Team, No. 14).
  • Gurvan Hall, S, Utah State (American Team, No. 8).
  • Of note: Bonner had his 2022 season cut short by a foot injury early in the year; John Vogel of NFL Draft Blitz reported that Bonner was cleared for practice Thursday.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

  • When: Jan. 28, 4 p.m. MST
  • Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
  • On TV: NFL Network

Utah ties who have accepted invites to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl:

  • Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU.
  • Harris LaChance, OL, BYU and Herriman High.

East-West Shrine Game

  • When: Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m. MST
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
  • On TV: NFL Network

Utah ties who have been announced on East-West Shrine Game rosters:

  • Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (West Team).
  • Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah (East Team).

Senior Bowl

  • When: Feb. 4, 2:30 p.m. MST
  • Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
  • On TV: NFL Network

Utah ties who have accepted invites to the 2023 Senior Bowl:

  • Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah.
  • Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High. 
  • Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High.
  • Siaki Ika, DT, East High.
  • Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.
  • Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High.
  • Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.

Hula Bowl

Of note: The Hula Bowl, which was played on Jan. 14, featured two former Utah college standouts: BYU running back Chris Brooks and Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who both played for Team Kai. 

Brooks was one of the stars of the contest, as he started for Team Kai in a 16-13 win over Team Aina and ran for a game-high 84 yards on 13 carries, for a 6.5 yards-per-carry average. 

Brooks, who was coached by former Super Bowl winning coach and BYU tight end Brian Billick, also had two catches for 17 yards. 

He reportedly met with both the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, according to Chicago-area journalist Daniel Greenberg and The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, respectively.

Tyler, meanwhile, ran for 25 yards on 11 carries, good enough for a 2.3 yards-per-carry average.

