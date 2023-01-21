3 keys to BYU basketball’s 82-74 loss to San Francisco

The BYU Cougars (14-9, 4-4) were swept in their Bay Area road trip Saturday after a 82-74 loss at War Memorial Gym against San Francisco.
Here are three keys that contributed to BYU’s loss:
- BYU outshot USF 51% to 46% overall from the field but USF knocked down 12 3-pointers and hit 24 of 27 from the free throw line. The Cougars were 5 of 16 from 3 and 13 of 16 from the free throw line. Additionally, the Dons scored 25 points off 15 BYU turnovers.
- USF guards Tyrell Roberts (30 points) and Khalil Shabazz (21) killed the Cougars. They combined to knock down six 3-pointers.
- BYU’s Rudi Williams scored a career-high 28 points off the bench. Gideon George had 12, Jaxson Robinson added 11 and Fousseyni Traore chipped in 10. Traore reached double figures for the 16th time this season.