10 players with Utah ties are 1 win away from Super Bowl LVII

The NFL’s conference championships are set after a busy divisional round playoffs weekend.

That means we are one weekend away from finding out who will be playing in Super Bowl LVII.

What Utah ties are headed to the NFL’s conference championships?

Here is the schedule for next weekend’s NFC and AFC conference championships, and a list of the 10 players with Utah ties on the rosters of the four teams competing.

NFC conference championship

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Jan. 29, 1 p.m. MST

On TV: Fox

Utah ties on Eagles roster:



Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah and Timpview High.

Sua Opeta, OT, Weber State and Stansbury High (practice squad).

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter High (practice squad).

Utah ties on 49ers roster:



Fred Warner, LB, BYU.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah.

AFC conference championship

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m. MST

On TV: CBS

Utah ties on Chiefs roster:



Zayne Anderson, S, BYU and Stansbury High (practice squad).

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (practice squad).

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High (practice squad).

Utah ties on Bengals roster:



Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High.

How did Utah ties perform in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round?

Here’s a look at how Utah ties on active rosters did during the NFL divisional round.

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Kansas City



No Utah ties on active roster.

Jacksonville



Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Lloyd started at linebacker and had eight tackles, including three solo, and a pair of quarterback hurries.

Eagles 38, Giants 7

Philadelphia



Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah and Timpview High: Covey made four fair catches on punt returns.

New York



No Utah ties on active roster.

Bengals 27, Bills 10

Cincinnati



Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Davis had one tackle on special teams.

Buffalo



Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Johnson started at nickel cornerback and had six tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection.

49ers 19, Cowboys 12

San Francisco



Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Warner had a team-high nine tackles, including seven solo stops, and an interception in the first half that not only stopped a Dallas drive into the red zone, but his 16-yard return of the pick set the 49ers up for a field goal as the half ended.

Dallas

