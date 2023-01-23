High school swimming: Top performances in Utah as season heads into region meets

The 2022-23 high school swim season is heading into region meets the next two weekends. Here’s a look at the top 15 high school performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:53.30 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:57.51 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/18 at Lone Peak).

1:57.53 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/2 at Lone Peak).

1:57.77 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, (12/3 at Davis District).

1:58.07 — Avery Bulkley, Payson (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:58.86 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus).

1:59.33 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:59.95 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (1/20 at Brighton).

2:00.03 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

2:00.09 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Sr. (1/13 at Highland).

2:00.72 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (12/2 at Brighton).

2:00.80 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch).

2:00.83 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (1/20 at Park City).

2:01.93 — Megan Harris, Wasatch (11/3 at Olympus).

2:02.47 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills (1/13 at Desert Hills).

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:06.70 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus).

2:07.00 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:09.24 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:10.53 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

2:12.47 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (1/5 at Olympus).

2:12.60 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock).

2:13.61 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/9 at Lone Peak).

2:15.09 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:15.14 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian (1/13 at South Davis)

2:15.78 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus).

2:15.96 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

2:17.39 — Elaine Liu, Skyline (1/12 at Olympus).

2:17.43 — Gennovah Hansen, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

2:17.57 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (12/9 at Holiday Classic).

2:17.68 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (12/6 at Park City).

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



24.14 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus).

24.34 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

24.58 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (1/20 at Mayor’s Cup).

24.71 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (1/7 at Swimitational).

24.77 — Sophie Scoville, Pleasant Grove, So. (1/7 at Swimitational).

24.99 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (12/16 at Alpine District).

25.13 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/12 at Wasatch).

25.17 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, (1/12 at Olympus).

25.20 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

25.31 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (12/15 at West).

25.40 — Kathleen Evans, Park City, Sr. (12/1 at Park City).

25.56 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (12/3 at City County).

25.58 — Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

25.62 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

25.62 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

Note: State record is 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.67 — Jade Garstang, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

57.87 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (1/19 at Olympus).

59.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

1:00.05 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (1/13 at Highland).

1:00.12 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite).

1:00.83 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.99 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:00.99 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (1/13 at Brighton)

1:01.11 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:01.16 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (12/3 at Davis District).

1:01.52 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

1:01.59 — Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, So. (1/6 at Skyline).

1:01.67 — Megan Harris, Wasatch (1/19 at Wasatch)

1:01.71 — Caroline Cooper, West, Sr. (12/9 at Holiday Classic).

1:01.73 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:01.73 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

Note: Note: State record 54.61 by Skyline’s Lillian Moore in 2014.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



51.53 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

52.61 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

53.67 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

53.90 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/12 at Wasatch).

54.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch).

54.42 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/12 at Wasatch).

54.44 — Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/15 at Park City).

54.70 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (12/6 at Park City).

54.88 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (12/3 at City County).

54.95 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

55.04 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

55.10 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus (1/5 at Olympus).

55.16 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/15 at Park City).

55.22 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus).

55.28 — Gennovah Hansen, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (12/9 at Wasatch).

Note: State record is 50.57 by Spanish Fork’s Maddy Parker in 2022.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:04.14 — Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

5:08.49 — Avery Bulkley, Payson (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

5:16.40 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (1/18 at Lone Peak).

5:17.92 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (1/12 at Olympus).

5:19.38 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/17 at Riverton).

5:19.47 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (11/18 at Olympus).

5:19.49 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/29 at Murray).

5:21.78 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/11 at Brighton).

5:21.84 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

5:26.04 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, So. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

5:26.32 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills (1/12 at Desert Hills)

5:27.58 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, (1/12 at Olympus).

5:27.89 — Sarah Olsen, Sky View, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

5:29.62 — Megan Harris, Wasatch (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

5:31.25 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (12/1 at Park City).

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.38— Jade Garstang, Skyline, (1/12 at Olympus).

57.96 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

58.73 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (11/2 at Timpview).

59.12 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus).

59.79 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, (12/15 at Park City).

1:00.19 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:00.64 — Hallie Ehat, American Fork, Fr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

1:00.68 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:00.90 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (12/16 at Alpine District).

1:01.02 — Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

1:01.07 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (12/16 at Alpine District).

1:01.35 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/16 at Murray).

1:01.61 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:01.65 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (12/7 at Lone Peak).

1:02.03 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak).

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:06.44 — Veronica Black, Highland, So. (1/13 at Highland)

1:07.19 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, (12/3 at Davis District).

1:08.23 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, So. (12/15 at Park City).

1:08.50 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/5 at Juan Diego).

1:08.95 — Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:09.05 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (1/6 Red Rock Invite).

1:09.09 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus).

1:09.13 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, So. (12/16 at Region 5 Invite).

1:09.29 — Collen MacWilliams, Skyline, Sr. (1/6 at Skyline).

1:09.40 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, (12/9 at Wasatch).

1:09.56 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, Jr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

1:09.79 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch).

1:10.16 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, (12/20 at Greg Fernley).

1:10.28 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:10.60 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (1/5 at Olympus).

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:42.61 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:43.53 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:44.52 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:44.77 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline (1/12 at Olympus).

1:45.90 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/13 at Desert Hills).

1:46.09 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/5 at American Fork).

1:46.12 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

1:46.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/29 at Murray).

1:46.55 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

1:47.13 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (1/6 at South Davis).

1:47.31 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (11/15 at East).

1:48.11 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (1/13 at Desert Hills).

1:48.67 — Chandler Eyre, American Fork, Sr. (1/18 at Lone Peak).

1:48.86 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (1/13 at Highland)

1:48.88 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (12/8 at Alta).

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:53.82 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

1:55.03 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/13 at Timpview).

1:56.52 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:57.11 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

1:57.50 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (1/12 at Kearns).

1:57.66 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

1:57.78 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (1/12 at Ogden).

1:58.10 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (11/5 at Juan Diego).

1:58.90 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

1:58.97 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/18 at Herriman).

1:59.95 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/29 at Murray).

2:00.06 — Lukas Keele, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

2:00.31 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus).

2:00.75 — Mason Draxler, Farmington, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

2:01.54 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/8 at Murray).

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.38 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District).

21.80 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

21.84 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District).

21.93 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (12/20 at Granite District).

22.02 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline (1/12 at Olympus).

22.03 — Carson Andrews, Herriman, Sr. (1/19 at Herriman)

22.04 — Sam Williams, Roy, (11/11 at South Davis).

22.08 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus).

22.09 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

22.14 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/12 at Desert Hills)

22.20 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

22.29 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi).

22.32 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/11 at Lehi)

22.40 — Sam Weller, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (11/11 at Mountain Ridge).

22.40 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (12/2 at Canyon View).

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.79 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

51.60 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton).

52.01 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (1/7 at Swimitational).

52.17 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

52.39 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District).

52.54 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District).

52.79 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite).

52.83 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/9 at Corner Canyon).

53.17 — Lukas Keele, Skyline (12/20 at Granite District).

53.21 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/10 at Clearfield).

53.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/29 at Riverton).

53.55 — Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, (1/12 at Olympus).

54.19 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (12/20 at Ben Lomond).

54.32 — Koen Smith, Cyprus, Jr. (1/4 at Hunter).

54.35 — Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, Jr. (12/2 at Cedar Valley).

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



46.79 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi).

47.24 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (12/20 at Granite District).

47.76 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

47.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

47.95 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

47.95 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/9 at Wasatch).

48.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (1/5 at Olympus).

48.17 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, (12/20 at Granite District).

48.21 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (1/13 at Tooele).

48.30 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/18 at Herriman).

48.32 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/13 at Desert Hills).

48.75 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District).

48.78 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

48.80 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (1/7 at Swimitational).

48.83 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (1/20 at Brighton).

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:40.15 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

4:46.12 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, (12/8 at Granite District).

4:46.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite).

4:47.71 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (11/18 at Bingham Invite).

4:49.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

4:51.59 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (1/19 at Olympus).

4:52.64 — Glen Tanner, East, So. (12/15 at Brighton).

4:53.36 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (11/10 at Wasatch).

4:53.79 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/15 at St. Joseph).

4:54.15 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (12/2 at Silver Rush).

4:54.33 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Jr. (12/20 at Granite District).

4:55.65 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (1/18 at Corner Canyon).

4:57.38 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/3 at Olympus).

4:58.55 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (11/18 at Olympus).

4:58.72 — Corbin Lawes, Hunter (1/4 at Hunter).

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.56 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

52.02 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (12/15 at Granite District).

52.15 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (10-28 at Juan Diego).

52.18 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton).

52.49 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley).

53.22 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (1/6 at Red Rock Invite).

53.41 — Kevin Tu, Skyline, (12/20 at Granite District).

53.80 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak).

53.99 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (1/19 at St. Joseph)

54.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/10 at Olympus).

54.12 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Jr. (12/16 at Alpine District).

54.24 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (12/2 at Canyon View).

54.34 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi).

54.38 — Nash Hale, Skyline (1/12 at Olympus).

54.51 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/29 at Riverton).

54.51 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (12/8 at Skyridge).

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breaststroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

