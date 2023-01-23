3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 25-25 on the season.
Lauri Markkanen once again led the way for the Jazz with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- The Hornets came into the game as the league’s worst 3-point shooting team and definitely lived up to that. They finished out the night shooting just 2 of 16 from deep. They didn’t even make their first 3-pointer of the game until the third quarter.
- The Jazz did a great job of sharing the ball with 25 assists on 41 made shots. The only players (prior to garbage time) who didn’t have an assist were Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay. Talen Horton-Tucker finished the night with six assists, pacing the Jazz in that category.
- The Jazz got great contributions from Jordan Clarkson and Kessler, who combined for 31 points, but the Jazz’s bench really chipped in to help things out, as that unit scored 41 points.
