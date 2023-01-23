3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 25-25 on the season.

Lauri Markkanen once again led the way for the Jazz with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

