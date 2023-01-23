Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 23, 2023 | 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-102 on Monday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 25-25 on the season.

Lauri Markkanen once again led the way for the Jazz with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) extends to block a layup from Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks a layup attempt by Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) fumbles a rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) looks to make a pass during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) runs back down the court after scoring during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) posts up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

  • The Hornets came into the game as the league’s worst 3-point shooting team and definitely lived up to that. They finished out the night shooting just 2 of 16 from deep. They didn’t even make their first 3-pointer of the game until the third quarter.
  • The Jazz did a great job of sharing the ball with 25 assists on 41 made shots. The only players (prior to garbage time) who didn’t have an assist were Walker Kessler and Rudy Gay. Talen Horton-Tucker finished the night with six assists, pacing the Jazz in that category.
  • The Jazz got great contributions from Jordan Clarkson and Kessler, who combined for 31 points, but the Jazz’s bench really chipped in to help things out, as that unit scored 41 points.

