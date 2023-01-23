Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 23, 2023 | 
Business Tech U.S. & World

Spotify becomes latest victim in string of corporate tech layoffs

On Monday, Spotify announced it will be laying off 6% of its staff worldwide

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Spotify becomes latest victim in string of corporate tech layoffs
Spotify corporate sign.

In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018, file photo, a trading post sports the Spotify logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Spotify announced it will be laying off 6% of its staff worldwide.

Richard Drew, Associated Press

On Monday, Spotify announced it will be laying off 6% of its staff worldwide.

The music streaming company currently has 9,800 employees, so the layoffs would affect around 600 employees. Most of those employees reside in the U.S. and Sweden, where the company was founded, according to CNBC.

“As you are well aware, over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough,” Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Monday, per The New York Times.

Related

In addition to the layoffs, Ek said the company was planning on doing some restructuring with Spotify executives.

The company plans on offering five months of severance pay to the employees who were laid off.

Ek cited issues with “macroeconomic challenges” that resulted in the job cuts. “I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” he wrote, the Times reported.

Related

Tech companies that have made job cuts since 2022

Spotify isn’t the only or the first tech company to announce big job cuts. It’s the latest in a long string of them — here are some of the notable ones.

  • Aug. 3, 2022: Robinhood laid off 23% of its workforce.
  • Oct. 18, 2022: Microsoft laid off just less than 1,000 employees.
  • Nov. 4, 2022: Twitter cut 3,700 jobs.
  • Nov. 9, 2022: Meta announced a layoff of 11,000 workers.
  • Nov. 23, 2022: HP laid off 6,000 employees.
  • Nov. 30, 2022: AMC Networks cut back its workforce by 20%.
  • Jan. 5: Amazon eliminated 18,000 jobs, 6% of its workforce.
  • Jan. 18: Microsoft announced more layoffs, this time cutting 11,000 jobs.
Related

Next Up In Business
AmazonSmile is ending. What will happen to the charities it helped?
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Microsoft drops gauntlet on Google, announces plans to make ‘multibillion-dollar’ investment in ChatGPT creator
Google’s parent company announces layoffs of 12,000 employees
How about a nice game of chess? Mittens the cat bot proving difficult to tame
ChatGPT has the world in a roil but CEO says it’s ‘a misleading impression of greatness’