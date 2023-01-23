Spotify becomes latest victim in string of corporate tech layoffs

On Monday, Spotify announced it will be laying off 6% of its staff worldwide.

The music streaming company currently has 9,800 employees, so the layoffs would affect around 600 employees. Most of those employees reside in the U.S. and Sweden, where the company was founded, according to CNBC.

“As you are well aware, over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough,” Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek wrote in a note to employees Monday, per The New York Times.

In addition to the layoffs, Ek said the company was planning on doing some restructuring with Spotify executives.

The company plans on offering five months of severance pay to the employees who were laid off.

Ek cited issues with “macroeconomic challenges” that resulted in the job cuts. “I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” he wrote, the Times reported.

