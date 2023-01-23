M&M’s responds to controversy by demoting its spokescandies

After changing M&M’s to have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling,” M&M’s brand said it plans on taking an “indefinite” pause from the controversial mascots.

In response to the controversy that has ensued since the product’s 2022 rebrand, M&M’s decided to make Maya Rudolph its spokesperson. In a tweet, the brand said that it didn’t expect the candies “to break the internet.”

“But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.” The spokescandies are now on “an indefinite pause.”

Controversy behind M&M’s

Controversy surrounding M&M’s sparked when the brand announced that it would have a package with all-female characters, which was designed to celebrate women. One dollar from each pack was donated to women-empowerment organizations, per the Deseret News. In the wake of this announcement, some called it “woke candy” and a Fox News anchor described it as candy that “emboldens China.”

This wasn’t the first time that M&M’s has faced controversy.

In January 2022, M&M’s announced a rebrand of its signature characters, which included changing the footwear of the candies. Mars Candy said in a statement that this move was because “the brand continues to evolve to reflect the more dynamic, progressive world that we live in.” Since then, some right-wing outlets have considered the candy “woke,” according to NBC News.

Maya Rudolph as M&M’s spokesperson

Maya Rudolph is an actress and comedian known for her roles in films like “Bridesmaids,” “Grown Ups” and “Luca.”

According to Today, Rudolph now has the unofficial title of “Chief of Fun” at M&M’s. The brand has a Super Bowl commercial planned with her in it.

“Rudolph’s ad with M&M’s is poised to be one of the conversation-starting moments of the Super Bowl (aside from the game, that is),” Today reported.