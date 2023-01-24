Facebook Twitter
Jazz guard Mike Conley invited to play in All-Star Skills Challenge

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) grimaces as he works against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) as the teams play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is one of the players who could end up playing in the Skills Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend.

Following the Jazz’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, Conley told the Deseret News that the NBA has invited him to play in the Skills Challenge event.

He said that he hasn’t officially accepted the offer but that he wants to do it and that he is leaning in the direction of saying yes.

The NBA All-Star weekend in Utah is Feb. 17-19, and the Taco Bell Skills Challenge will be on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Skills Challenge has become one of the more anticipated events during the All-Star break. While the Dunk Contest used to be the highlight event outside of the All-Star Game, the Skills Challenge and 3-point Shooting Contest have become more popular.

