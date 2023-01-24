Anchorage Alaska Temple will double in size with reconstruction

On Monday afternoon, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will undergo reconstruction starting in 2024 and last until 2026 at a new location.

The church posted an artist’s rendition of the new temple on Twitter.

Construction is expected to start in early 2024 and end by the summer of 2026. The square footage of the temple will increase from 11,930 to approximately 30,000. pic.twitter.com/VFM7JMwqzH — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) January 23, 2023

The temple will take the place of a church building located at 13111 Brayton Drive, close to the original temple, per the church’s press release. Overall, the temple will be significantly larger than its predecessor, more than doubling its floor plan from just under 12,000 square feet to 30,000.

This is the second time that the temple in Anchorage is increasing in size, per The Church News. Rededicated in 1999, the temple increased its size from 6,800 square feet to its current size. When completed, it will be a 225% increase in space compared to its original structure.

During the reconstruction, the original temple will be open and operating as normal. At the time of the new temple’s dedication, the old will be decommissioned and replaced by a church meetinghouse.

“The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living,” stated The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ press release.