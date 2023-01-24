Brendon Urie announced the end of Panic! At The Disco: ‘Sometimes a journey must end’

Panic! At the Disco is breaking up, frontman Brendon Urie announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Urie expressed gratitude for his experiences in Panic! At the Disco, but explained that he intends to focus on new adventures, such as being a father.

The group formed in 2004 with Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. But the band eventually turned into a solo effort for frontman Urie, per Variety.

“Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” Urie wrote on Instagram.

“I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie continued in the post. “Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.”

Is Panic! At the Disco going to finish its tour?

The band’s final tour begins on Feb. 20 in Vienna and the final show will be in Manchester, England, on March 10.

The split will happen after the 2023 European tour concludes, per Deadline.

What are fans saying about Panic! At the Disco splitting up?

Fans made fun of Brendon Urie for announcing that Panic! At The Disco is breaking up, because Urie is the only original member still involved.

Brendon in a meeting with himself deciding to break up Panic! At the disco pic.twitter.com/AbKnYKXdIp — Ambar* (@Arod_a_) January 24, 2023

brendon urie at the panic at the disco disbanding meeting pic.twitter.com/67KHD9knuw — katelynn (@sateIlitemoons) January 24, 2023

The real Panic At The Disco was disbanded in 2009 pic.twitter.com/ZjrlMn1Dvs — Andrew Vlack (@Varkolak777) January 24, 2023