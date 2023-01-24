Doja Cat was encrusted in 30,000 Swarovski crystals for Paris Fashion Week — but it triggered fans with Trypophobia

Doja Cat shined during Paris Fashion Week on Monday at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway show. The singer was covered head to toe in 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals, per Elle.

Doja finished her look with a a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knit skirt encrusted with red lacquered wooden beads and red knee-high boots, according to People. She was encrusted with diamonds by makeup artist Pat McGrath.

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @dojacat,” McGrath wrote in an Instagram post, “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

McGrath also shared a video prepping Doja for the elaborate look, which she nicknamed “Doja’s Inferno.”

The Schiaparelli fashion show had several other eye-catching looks. Kylie Jenner, for example, attended the show with a life-sized faux fur lion’s head attached to the bust of her gown, per People.

Why did Doja Cat’s look trigger trypophobia?

Trypophobia is a type of anxiety disorder that “brings on feelings of disgust or fear when you see patterns with lots of holes,” reports the Cleveland Medical Clinic. Those who suffer from trypophobia can be triggered by sponges, seedy fruits and sunflowers.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30,000 diamonds on Doja Cat triggered trypophobia in some fans.

Doja Cat’s red outfit is someone with trypophobia’s worst nightmare. — jocelyn s. lai (@jocelynslai) January 24, 2023

Doja Cat rocked 30,000 Swarovski crystals at Paris Fashion Week. The most expensive Trypophobia trigger ever pic.twitter.com/Jy96yVrDGY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 23, 2023