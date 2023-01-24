Gordon Hayward’s wife reminisces on time in Utah in Instagram posts

Contrary to prior years when he would get booed every time he touched the ball, there wasn’t a whole lot of emotion from fans Monday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets faced the Utah Jazz.

On Instagram, however, Hayward’s wife Robyn was reflective as she created a story that reminisced on her and her husband’s time together in Utah before they left in 2017 for Boston (they were married in 2014).

In the midst of a series of photos and videos, Robyn Hayward wrote, “I feel like I ‘grew up’ in Utah, moved there when i was just married at 19 and had (daughters) Charlie and Bernie there,” adding that Bernie, the couple’s oldest child, learned how to walk at Vivint Arena.

She closed by writing, “OK I’ll stop but reminiscing about our days in Utah....let’s go Hornets!”

As has been well-documented, the years since the Haywards left Utah have been difficult in terms of Gordon Hayward’s playing career.

He suffered a severe foot injury just minutes into his first game with the Celtics and has had numerous other injuries since that have hampered his ability to play.

This season alone, he has played in just 23 of Charlotte’s 47 games, and Monday’s contest was just his third since he had been out for nearly three weeks because of left hamstring soreness.

