Utah football announces new wide receivers coach with NFL, Big Ten experience

Three weeks after news that Utah football would need a new wide receivers coach with Chad Bumphis heading to Mississippi State, the Utes found their man.

The program announced Tuesday that Alvis Whitted will take over as Utah’s wide receivers coach, giving Kyle Whittingham’s coaching staff another experienced voice.

Whitted has NFL coaching and playing experience — he most recently spent three years at Wisconsin as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach.

He coached the wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers in 2019, where he worked with All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. Adams set a franchise playoff record that season with a 160-yard, two-touchdown effort against Seattle during the postseason’s divisional round.

Prior to his time in Green Bay, Whitted coached the wide receivers at Colorado State for seven seasons. There, he worked with future NFL wide receivers and first-team All-Americans Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup.

Whitted’s other coaching stints included a year as an offensive quality control assistant at UCLA in 2011, wide receivers coach at Millsaps College in 2010 and working as an assistant at his alma mater, Orange High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina, for two years.

Whitted, who was a two-sport athlete in football and track at N.C. State, played nine seasons in the NFL. He was a seventh-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders before starting his coaching career.