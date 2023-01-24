10 things that are cheaper than eggs

The other day, I went to the store to purchase eggs for my friend. I was dismayed, even flabbergasted, when I found that the cheapest ones were just north of $8. These were by far the most expensive eggs I have ever purchased.

The irony? The sign next to the eggs said “New low price!”

Anyone who has been to the grocery store lately knows that egg prices are rising rapidly. Due to avian flu, supply chain shortages and inflation, egg prices have been on the rise, per the Deseret News. Price increases from 2022 are expected to last into 2023. The rise in egg prices has been dramatic: Some people are paying more than $5 for a carton of eggs.

In the spirit of the price of eggs, I’d thought I’d compile a list of the 10 things that are still cheaper than the price of eggs.

1. A succulent from Trader Joe’s

If you buy one succulent, you hypothetically never have to buy another (pro-tip: keep it alive and grow another succulent from the leaf). One succulent from Trader Joe’s runs about $2.99 — meaning you can buy multiple and still stay under the price of eggs.

2. Three-quarters of a leather jacket from Deseret Industries (aka D.I.)

A colleague informed me that her leather jacket only cost her $10 from D.I. That means for the price of three-quarters of a leather jacket, you can get a carton of eggs. The jacket is very much a bargain.

3. 2.1 bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce

You don’t need to go to Chick-fil-A to get its famous sauce (even though you might want to). One bottle will only run you $3.98 from Walmart. That means it’s possible to get 2.1 bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce at the same price of one carton of eggs.

4. A pair of blue light glasses

Blue light glasses can help you see better if you look at a computer screen. Go to your local drugstore and you’ll likely be able to find a pair that runs under $5 like I did.

5. A dog themed calendar

Who doesn’t love dogs? Getting a dog themed calendar is important because looking at pictures of cute, fluffy dogs makes us happy. This dog calendar is just shy off $8 on Amazon and gives you 18 months of cute, happy dogs. For good measure, the calendar has a Christmas themed dog and a dog on a skateboard.

6. 2 Jr. Cheeseburgers, 8 Chicken Nuggets, 2 Jr. Fries and 2 drinks from Wendy’s

The Wendy’s 4 for $4 can be bought twice over without exceeding the price of eggs. Go with a friend or two and you’ll be able to split this meal for the price of eggs.

7. 1,500 pompoms

Perhaps you would like to revisit your elementary school craft days by purchasing 1500 pom poms. These will still cost you less than a carton of eggs and you can literally purchase 1,500 of them.

8. 2 Crumbl cookies

One Crumbl cookie will run you $4, so you can purchase two of them. These cookies are notoriously big and thick, so they’ll last you a while.

9. 50 grams of glitter

The glitter shortage may not have been real, but it did draw our attention to glitter. Fifty grams of glitter is available on Amazon for a lower price than eggs.

10. A mocktail cookbook

Maybe Dry January was your goal or maybe you don’t drink any alcohol, whatever the reason is you can buy a recipe book with hundreds of mocktail ideas for just the price of eggs. Toast to a breakfast sandwich made without eggs while you sip on a mocktail.