Man gets $5,000 with his Sausage McMuffin. Here’s what happened next

Would you return $5,000 if you found it in your fast-food order?

Earlier this month, Josiah Vargas went to McDonald’s and ordered a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. When he was about to drive off, he noticed that they gave him a plastic bag. In the bag was $5,000 in cold hard cash.

He started filming a TikTok video that has now gone viral, with millions of views and almost half a million likes.

Vargas is going viral not just for finding the money, but also for what he did with it. According to CNBC, Vargas went back into the restaurant to return the money. The workers were smiling and grateful that he returned the money. In exchange for his honesty, McDonald’s offered him free food for a month. But when he was leaving, they called him back and offered him $200.

According to Today.com, commenters on the video have responded positively, praising Vargas for his honesty in returning the money.

His older sister, Haddie Keenum, has since started a GoFundMe that has a goal set of $5,000 to reward her brother for his generosity. As of Wednesday, the fund has raised $1,590. Keenum wrote, “It was 100% a test from the universe. “He did the RIGHT THING by returning it and saving the employees of their jobs, PLUS McDonald’s from losing thousands in cash deposit.”

