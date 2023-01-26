Facebook Twitter
San Diego State, Aztecs’ sixth man Adam Seiko too much for Utah State

The Aggies lost to the Aztecs 85-75 Wednesday night.

By Associated Press
San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) scored 25 points off of the bench to help San Diego State to an 85-75 victory against Utah State on Wednesday night.

Denis Poroy, AP

SAN DIEGO — Adam Seiko’s 25 points off of the bench helped San Diego State to an 85-75 victory against Utah State on Wednesday night.

Seiko shot 7 for 10 (7 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Aztecs (16-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Keshad Johnson scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds. Nathan Mensah shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Aggies (16-5, 5-3) were led by Taylor Funk, who posted 22 points and three steals. Sean Bairstow added 18 points and four assists for Utah State. In addition, Daniel Akin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

San Diego State took the lead with 17:48 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 42-27 at halftime, with Seiko racking up 18 points. San Diego State was outscored by Utah State in the second half by five points, with Mensah scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

