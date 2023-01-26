TikTok claims Costco’s chicken nuggets are identical to Chick-fil-A nuggets

According to TikTok, Costco’s chicken nuggets taste the exact same as the nuggets at Chick-fil-A.

Costco’s frozen chicken nuggets, Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks, went viral after fans posted TikTok clips comparing them to the famous Chick-fil-A nuggets.

In the video below, posted by @floridamomof3, the reviewers said the Costco nuggets “smell just like Chick-fil-A” and, after tasting the nuggets, said, “You wouldn’t even know the difference.”

In another video, by @marleysrose, the reviewer said that the Costco nuggets had a slightly different flavor then the Chick-fil-A ones, but the reviewer said that they were still “by far the best frozen chicken nugget I’ve ever ate.”

How do I make the Costco Just Bare chicken nuggets?

According to the directions given by Just Bare, the nuggets can be heated up in the oven, microwave or an air fryer. For the quickest option, pop the Just Bare nuggets in the microwave for two and a half minutes.

These nuggets are only slightly more work than ordering them at the Chick-fil-A drive through.

Is there a Chick-fil-A sauce dupe too?

Yes. Walmart sells a Great Value brand “Chicken Dipping Sauce” which one reviewer claimed was “identical” to the Chick-fil-A sauce.

You can also purchase a bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce from Target for less than $5.

