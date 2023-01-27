12 hot springs in the West to visit

There are few things as relaxing in this world as chilling in a hot tub or, even better, nature’s hot tub — natural hot springs.

There are over 1,600 hot springs across the United States. Between the Western states Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada, there are just over 1,000, according to Outdoor Project.

Here are some of the hot springs that are worth making the trip for throughout the West.

1. Lava Hot Springs, Idaho

Lava Hot Springs features five different hot pools of varying temperatures, so hopefully there’s a temperature that fits for each person in your group. The springs were created from a bubbling ancient volcano that created the natural pools, which have now been constructed with concrete and railings so more people can enjoy the pools, per the Lava Hot Springs brochure.



Cost: Monday through Thursday — $8 for adults, $7.50 for those 60 years old and older and children ages 3 to 11, $3 for children 2 and under. Friday, Saturday, Sunday — $10 for adults, $9.50 for those 60 years old and older and children ages 3 to 11, $3 for children 2 and under.

2. Maple Grove Hot Springs, Thatcher, Idaho

If you’re looking for nice scenery for your soak, Maple Grove Hot Springs features “stone-lined riverfront soaking pools” and “a hot springs waterfall amphitheater.” According to Sunset Magazine, the pools are sourced through “natural lithium mineral hot springs.”



Cost: $18 adult, $15 for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors 65 years old and older. Free for children 3 and under.

3. Chico Hot Springs, Pray, Montana

If you’re near Yellowstone National Park, this hot springs is a great place to stop. It’s 30 minutes outside the park, so it’s a little less crowded. It was “a hot springs resort established in 1900, featuring two large, chemical-free geo-thermally heated pools,” according to Sunset Magazine.



Cost: $10 for adults. $5 for children ages 3 to 6 and seniors 65 and older.

4. Hot Springs State Park, Wyoming

The park hosts a public bathhouse that remains around 104 degrees to soak in. Travel+Leisure recommends another thing to check out while you’re there — the petroglyphs at Legend Rock.



Cost: Free but does require reservations.

5. Granite Falls Hot Springs, Jackson, Wyoming

There are natural-occurring springs that are a little trickier to get to that you can get in for free, or there’s an “established pool” that could also be relaxing without the effort, according to Local Adventurer.



Cost: $8 adults, $5 children.

6. Gold Strike Canyon Hot Springs, Boulder City, Nevada

These natural hot spring pools require some effort because to get there, it’s a 6-mile strenuous hike near Hoover Dam. The water comes from the cliffs and the trail features boulders, waterfalls and desert views. According to Local Adventurer, there are multiple pools along the hike, with varying degrees of heat.



Cost : Free if you do a day trip. $25 to park overnight for seven days.

7. Fifth Water Hot Springs, Diamond Fork Canyon, Utah

If you’re willing to walk a bit to get some scenic views and relaxing soak, Fifth Water Hot Springs might be just for you. The spot features three waterfalls and the majestic backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, according to Sunset Magazine. It can smell a little like eggs because of the sulfur, and make sure you bring good walking shoes because it’s a 5-mile roundtrip hike.



Cost: Free.

8. Homestead Crater, Midway, Utah

If you’re looking for an extremely unique hot spring experience, look no further than the Homestead Crater in Midway, Utah. “The crater is a geothermal spring, hidden within a 55-foot tall, beehive-shaped limestone rock,” according to the Homestead Crater website.



Cost: Those 8 years old and up cost $15. Children 3 to 7 years old cost $12. Children 2 years old and younger are free.

9. Penny Hot Springs, Carbondale, Colorado

Penny Hot Springs hosts a swell of hot pools just outside Carbondale, Colorado. The water is pretty toasty but sometimes “cool water from the river flows in to create the perfect temperature,” per the Wandering Wheatleys blog.



Cost: Free.

10. Rainbow Hot Springs, Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Local Adventurer recommends this one for the outdoorsy person who is very dedicated to spending time in seclusion in the outdoors, because to get to and from Rainbow Hot springs, it’s a 9-mile roundtrip hike. You can also try out hot and cold therapy by taking a dip in the chilly river while you’re there.



Cost: Free.

11. Verde Hot Spring, Strawberry, Arizona

The Verde Hot Spring was originally a resort, but some of the hot pools remain in the area — some that feature cliffside views looking out over the Verde River, per Local Adventurer.



Cost: Free.

12. Castle Hot Springs, Arizona

These hot springs are located on an all-inclusive resort, so if you’re looking for luxury and have spare cash, this is a great option. It now offers multiple wellness experiences including: “sound bath ceremonies, scenic desert e-bike tours, and gardening workshops,” as well as yoga, meditation, farm tours and more, according to Travel+Leisure.

This one requires a three-night stay minimum to reserve.

