Sparking Joy: Marie Kondo gives up on tidying up after 3 kids

Marie Kondo made a confession that shocked many fans. While promoting her latest book, “Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life,” she said that keeping her home decluttered is no longer a priority for her.

She became a viral sensation after “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” premiered in 2018. Her philosophy is simple — hold on to things that “spark joy” and get rid of anything that doesn’t.

Mari Kondo: ‘My home is messy’

At the time, her methods went viral on social media, and thrift stores like Goodwill saw an uptick in donations, according to Today.com.

But since then, much has changed. For one, she’s 38 and has three children with her husband, Takumi Kawahara, who is president of the sizable KonMari empire, a lifestyle brand she founded.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said.

Following her second Netflix show, “Sparking Joy,” her latest work gives insight into Kondo’s ways of that joy in the everyday routine. In an interview with The Washington Post, she admitted that it wasn’t realistic to be that tidy all the time.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she added. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

Building an ideal life the Mari Kondo way

Her latest book builds on her original philosophies. Creating the perfect home is more than decor and belongings.

“Tidying up means dealing with all the ‘things’ in your life,” Kondo wrote in the book. “So, what do you really want to put in order?”

According to Publishers Weekly, readers can expect to learn the ways of tidying a routine. For Kondo, that means eating a big breakfast, sticking to routines, and wearing silk pajamas in the evening. The book also includes her family recipes like her mother’s black vinegar chicken wing stew and miso soup.