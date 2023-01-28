15 movies from the ’90s your Gen Z kids will appreciate as much as you do

Your Gen Z kids might make fun of you for your emoji selections, side part or skinny jeans. But if you want to impress this young generation with a piece of your own generation, show them a few of these movies.

As a member of Generation Z myself, I can guarantee your Gen Z kids will appreciate these 1990s movies as much as you did.

Here are 15 movies from the ’90s that have stood the test of time.

1. ‘The Fugitive’ (1993)

Dr. Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) is a respected surgeon in Chicago. When he is falsely accused of killing his wife, Helen (Sela Ward), he is sentenced to death. On his way to prison, there is an opportunity to escape — and he takes it. Kimble, now a fugitive, must stay hidden and clear his name.

Rating: PG-13 for a murder and other action sequences in an adventure setting.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime.

2. ‘Big Daddy’ (1999)

A lazy law-school graduate, Sonny (Adam Sandler), wants to prove to his ex-girlfriend that he is capable of adult responsibility. To do so, he adopts a five-year-old boy (Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse). She is not impressed with his efforts, but he can’t take the kid back.

Rating: PG-13 for language and some crude humor.

Where to watch: Netflix, Sling TV.

3. ‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)

Twins Annie and Hallie (Lindsay Lohan) have been strangers their entire lives — until they meet at summer camp. They get started off on the wrong foot, but their mischievous behavior brings them together, and they plot a scheme to get their divorced parents back together.

Rating: PG for some mild mischief.

Where to watch: Disney+.

4. ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996)

Your Gen Z kids have probably seen one of the five “Mission: Impossible” sequels, but have they seen the movie that started it all?

Agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is sent on a mission with his mentor, Jim (Jon Voight). But the mission doesn’t go as planned, and Jim ends up dead. Ethan becomes the prime suspect in Jim’s death and he must sneak into a CIA building to take evidence that will prove his innocence.

Rating: PG-13 for some intense action violence.

Where to watch: Paramount+, YouTube.

5. ‘Clueless’ (1995)

A modern-take on Jane Austen’s “Emma,” Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the most popular girl at her high school. She considers herself a matchmaker, but above romance with high school boys. She decided to help out a fashion novice and new student at the school with a makeover. But all her generous acts don’t give her the fulfillment she is seeking, and she realizes her ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) might be right about how misguided she is.

Rating: PG-13, sex-related dialogue and some teen use of alcohol and drugs.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime.

6. ‘Galaxy Quest’ (1999)

The actors of a fictional hit ’70s sci-fi TV show are still riding the re-runs of their past, until they get beamed onto an alien spaceship. The aliens believed the show’s episodes are real documentations of the cast in space — now they want help from the actors on their quest to overcome an oppressive space regime. The cast includes Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman.

Rating: PG for some action violence, mild language and sensuality.

Where to watch: Youtube, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Starz.

7. ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993)

After a divorce from his wife, Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) comes up with a way to see his children more often. With help from his brother Frank (Harvey Fierstein), Daniel successfully disguises himself as a female housekeeper — Mrs. Doubtfire. But keeping up the act is more difficult than Daniel anticipated.

Rating: PG-13 for some sexual references.

Where to watch: Starz, Hulu, Amazon Prime.

8. ‘The Sandlot’ (1993)

Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) is a shy kid in a new neighborhood, but when Benny (Mike Vitar) takes him under his wing, Smalls meets a group of neighborhood kids who play baseball every day at the sandlot. Throughout the summer, the boys go on a series of adventures, many of which land them in trouble.

Rating: PG for some language and kids chewing tobacco.

Where to watch: Starz, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hulu.

9. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

Struggling small-business owner Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) hates Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) because she fears his massive chain bookstore will put her boutique bookstore out of business. But then they anonymously meet in an online chatroom.

Rating: PG for some language.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime.

10. ‘Ever After’ (1998)

In a modern take on Cinderella, Danielle (Drew Barrymore) is forced into serving her stepfamily after her father passes away. Her stepmother (Anjelica Huston) is cruel and forces Danielle to keep up with all the housework whilst trying to marry off her daughters. But Danielle’s life begins to change when she meets a handsome prince (Dougray Scott).

Rating: PG-13 for momentary strong language.

Where to watch: Hulu.

11. ‘The Pelican Brief’ (1993)

A young law student, Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts), writes a legal brief about the assassination of two Supreme Court justices, suggesting a theory for who was behind it. She realizes how accurate her theory is when her boyfriend gets killed — an attempt targeted at her. Now, she is on the run, accompanied on by a journalist (Denzel Washington) who helps bring her theory to public light.

Rating: PG-13 for momentary language and some violence.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime.

12. ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) is a beautiful, smart high schooler, but she scares most of her classmates — and not in a good way. Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), Kat’s younger sister, isn’t allowed to date until her older sister does, but no one wants to date Kat. So, with the help of her french tutor, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Bianca hatches a plan to get Kat a boyfriend. Enter the school bad boy, Patrick (Heath Ledger).

Rating: PG-13 for sex-related humor and dialogue, alcohol and drug-related scenes, all involving teens.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu.

13. ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

A jaded TV weatherman, Phil (Bill Murray), finds himself reliving the same day over and over again, after he goes to the small town of Punxsutawney on assignment covering Groundhog Day. At first the situation annoys Phil, until he discovers a way to use it to his advantage.

Rating: PG for some thematic elements.

Where to watch: Philo, Amazon Prime.

14. ‘Never Been Kissed’ (1999)

A young editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Josie Gellar (Drew Barrymore), gets sent on an undercover assignment disguised as a high school student. Josie did not have a positive high school experience, but to get a good story, she needs to get involved.

Rating: PG-13 for sex-related material and some drug content.

Where to watch: Disney+.

15. ‘Men in Black’ (1997)

A police officer (Will Smith) joins an unofficial top-secret government agency dedicated to monitoring extraterrestrial interactions with Earth — they are known as the Men in Black. The group encounters an intergalactic terrorist with a deadly plot, and he currently lives in New York City.

Rating: PG-13 for language and sci-fi violence.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime.