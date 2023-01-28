Great Utah restaurants in small towns

Utah is full of small towns and great local restaurants.

Maybe you’re planning a summer road trip and trying to eat local or maybe you want to explore different parts of Utah. These restaurants are great local businesses that are hidden gems in the Beehive State.

If that’s the case, consider visiting one of these restaurants when you are there.

Ephraim: Snow Dragon

Snow Dragon is a Chinese food restaurant in Ephraim. Some of the best dishes there include the broccoli beef or Kung Pao chicken. The egg rolls are also crispy, crunchy and full of delicious vegetables. There are beautiful historical sites right nearby, so you can take your lunch and have a picnic.

Ephraim: Los Amigos

Los Amigos is another hidden gem in Ephraim. The tacos here are a popular choice, along with the smothered burritos. If you’re looking for affordable and classic food, Los Amigos is a great place to try.

Beaver: Timberline Inn Restaurant

If you ever find yourself in Beaver, try Timberline Inn Restaurant. This diner serves up American food like burgers and fries. It also has some more adventurous dishes, like liver and onions. The turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich is a great choice.

Duchesne: Outlaw’s BBQ & Grill

Even though this restaurant is small, it has big flavors. This BBQ restaurant in Duchesne is a perfect stop after a long day of hiking. It has a Western theme with dishes with names like “The Outlaw” and “Jesse James.” I recommend trying “The Sundance” and getting a side of potato salad or macaroni salad.

Fillmore: Cluff’s Drive Inn

If you find yourself in Fillmore for any reason, try stopping by Cluff’s Drive Inn. It does classic American food like burgers, fries and onion rings. The burgers are thick, juicy and classic. Locals love the onion rings.

Springdale: MeMe’s Cafe

Down in Springdale, there’s MeMe’s Cafe, which is a gem. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. If you love crepes, this is a great place to try them. The vegetable delight crepe shines because of the amazing red pepper aioli thats added to it. Worth a stop for any meal.

Helper: Balance Rock Eatery and Pub

Helper is a historic mining town that has a picturesque downtown area. Consider stopping by the Balance Rock Eatery and Pub. It specializes in classic American food, especially different types of sandwiches. The BLT and patty melt are delicious options.

Panguitch: Desert Grill

Desert Grill has some seriously thick, crispy and delightful fries. This is a great restaurant to visit if you want brisket or a burger or a smoked pulled pork sandwich. The barbecue sauce is house-made. You won’t want to miss this place.