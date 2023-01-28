Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) defends St. Mary’s Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0).

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) defends St. Mary’s Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) as BYU and St. Mary’s play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU (14-10, 4-5) suffered a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s (19-4, 8-0) Saturday night in the Gaels’ final game at the Marriott Center. Saint Mary’s extended its 10-game winning streak while the Cougars suffered their third consecutive loss. 

  • Cougar freshman guard Dallin Hall, who poured in a career-high 23 points, hit a free throw with 10.2 seconds remaining to give BYU a one-point lead. But with .3 left, Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney hit a tough, game-winning jumper. 
  • Mahaney, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 10 points. Logan Johnson added a team-high 14 for the Gaels.
  • The Cougars were shorthanded Saturday because three players, starter Jaxson Robinson and reserves Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman, were suspended by coach Mark Pope for breaking a team rule. Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and eight rebounds while Spencer Johnson added nine points.
Next Up In BYU sports
‘Ain’t nobody better:’ How Fred Warner became a force of nature in the NFL
‘So you’re the one who whiffed his block?’: Stories from Andy Reid’s teammates
3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
5 coaches with Utah ties who are one win away from Super Bowl LVII
Mark Pope on Saint Mary’s: ‘Clearly, they’re the best team in our league’
National signing day is next Wednesday. Who is left to sign?