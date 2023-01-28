3 keys to BYU’s 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s

BYU (14-10, 4-5) suffered a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s (19-4, 8-0) Saturday night in the Gaels’ final game at the Marriott Center. Saint Mary’s extended its 10-game winning streak while the Cougars suffered their third consecutive loss.



Cougar freshman guard Dallin Hall, who poured in a career-high 23 points, hit a free throw with 10.2 seconds remaining to give BYU a one-point lead. But with .3 left, Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney hit a tough, game-winning jumper.

Mahaney, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 10 points. Logan Johnson added a team-high 14 for the Gaels.

The Cougars were shorthanded Saturday because three players, starter Jaxson Robinson and reserves Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman, were suspended by coach Mark Pope for breaking a team rule. Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and eight rebounds while Spencer Johnson added nine points.