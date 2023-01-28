3 keys to BYU’s 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s

BYU (14-10, 4-5) suffered a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to No. 22 Saint Mary’s (19-4, 8-0) Saturday night in the Gaels’ final game at the Marriott Center. Saint Mary’s extended its 10-game winning streak while the Cougars suffered their third consecutive loss.
- Cougar freshman guard Dallin Hall, who poured in a career-high 23 points, hit a free throw with 10.2 seconds remaining to give BYU a one-point lead. But with .3 left, Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney hit a tough, game-winning jumper.
- Mahaney, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 10 points. Logan Johnson added a team-high 14 for the Gaels.
- The Cougars were shorthanded Saturday because three players, starter Jaxson Robinson and reserves Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman, were suspended by coach Mark Pope for breaking a team rule. Fousseyni Traore had 11 points and eight rebounds while Spencer Johnson added nine points.