Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

3 keys to Oregon’s 68-56 win over the Runnin’ Utes

Jermaine Couisnard scores a game-high 18 points as the Ducks defeat the Utes for the 11th straight time

By Jay Drew
SHARE 3 keys to Oregon’s 68-56 win over the Runnin’ Utes
Oregon center N’Faly Dante (wearing yellow) dunks

Oregon center N’Faly Dante (1) dunks against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Andy Nelson, Associated Press

Oregon continued its mastery of Utah in men’s basketball on Saturday night, routing the Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks are now 23-2 against the Utes in Pac-12 games.

Utah, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-4 in Pac-12 play, 15-8 overall. 

Oregon improved to 7-4 and 13-9.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s disappointing loss:

  • Utes guard Gabe Madsen, Utah’s second-leading scorer with an 11-point average, sustained a lower leg injury just over two minutes into the game and did not return. The Utes shot just 28% from the field.
  • Utah center Branden Carlson was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, but otherwise struggled against Oregon’s size and athleticism. He finished with 13 points on 2 of 14 shooting from the field, with eight rebounds.
  • Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points for the Ducks, who played their way back into consideration for an NCAA Tournament berth this weekend with wins over Colorado and Utah. Oregon shot 47% and made eight 3-pointers.
Next Up In Sports
‘Ain’t nobody better:’ How Fred Warner became a force of nature in the NFL
‘So you’re the one who whiffed his block?’: Stories from Andy Reid’s teammates
3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
Grace McCallum is comfortable and having fun counting, much to Utah’s delight
Utah couldn’t have done much better against Washington. Maybe a little, but not much
Can Will Hardy dunk? What about Mike Conley?