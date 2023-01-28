3 keys to Oregon’s 68-56 win over the Runnin’ Utes

Oregon continued its mastery of Utah in men’s basketball on Saturday night, routing the Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks are now 23-2 against the Utes in Pac-12 games.
Utah, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-4 in Pac-12 play, 15-8 overall.
Oregon improved to 7-4 and 13-9.
Here are 3 keys to Utah’s disappointing loss:
- Utes guard Gabe Madsen, Utah’s second-leading scorer with an 11-point average, sustained a lower leg injury just over two minutes into the game and did not return. The Utes shot just 28% from the field.
- Utah center Branden Carlson was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, but otherwise struggled against Oregon’s size and athleticism. He finished with 13 points on 2 of 14 shooting from the field, with eight rebounds.
- Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points for the Ducks, who played their way back into consideration for an NCAA Tournament berth this weekend with wins over Colorado and Utah. Oregon shot 47% and made eight 3-pointers.