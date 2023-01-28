3 keys to Oregon’s 68-56 win over the Runnin’ Utes

Oregon continued its mastery of Utah in men’s basketball on Saturday night, routing the Utes 68-56 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks are now 23-2 against the Utes in Pac-12 games.

Utah, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-4 in Pac-12 play, 15-8 overall.

Oregon improved to 7-4 and 13-9.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s disappointing loss:

