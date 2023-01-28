3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 108-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks, 108-100, on Saturday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 26-26 on the season.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- The Jazz were certainly helped by the fact that Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood were all sidelined with injuries on Saturday.
Spencer Dinwiddie has done a nice job for the Mavericks of carrying a heavier load, especially when Doncic is out, and he finished with 35 points against the Jazz, but the Jazz were able to hold off the Mavs, despite Dinwiddie’s successful outing.
- Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, to go with five rebounds, a block and a steal against Dallas. It was Markkanen’s 21st game as a Jazzman with 25-or-more points.
- Malik Beasley, who has been a little inconsistent with his shot as of late, went 5-of-11 from 3-point land and finished the night with 19 points off the bench for the Jazz.
Analysis: The Jazz were on the wrong side of NBA history against the Blazers, thanks to Damian Lillard