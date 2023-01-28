3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 108-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks, 108-100, on Saturday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 26-26 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:



The Jazz were certainly helped by the fact that Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood were all sidelined with injuries on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has done a nice job for the Mavericks of carrying a heavier load, especially when Doncic is out, and he finished with 35 points against the Jazz, but the Jazz were able to hold off the Mavs, despite Dinwiddie’s successful outing.

