Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 108-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (wearing black) dunks during the game.

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) dunks during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks, 108-100, on Saturday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 26-26 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • The Jazz were certainly helped by the fact that Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood were all sidelined with injuries on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has done a nice job for the Mavericks of carrying a heavier load, especially when Doncic is out, and he finished with 35 points against the Jazz, but the Jazz were able to hold off the Mavs, despite Dinwiddie’s successful outing.

  • Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, to go with five rebounds, a block and a steal against Dallas. It was Markkanen’s 21st game as a Jazzman with 25-or-more points.
  • Malik Beasley, who has been a little inconsistent with his shot as of late, went 5-of-11 from 3-point land and finished the night with 19 points off the bench for the Jazz.
