Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 BYU players suspended for matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU head coach Mark Pope exits the court after the Cougars lost to No. 8 Gonzaga , 75-74, at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Three BYU players will not be available for Saturday night’s game against No. 22 Saint Mary’s.

Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman have been suspended for one game by Cougar coach Mark Pope because they broke a team rule.

Robinson (who has started all 23 games this season), Ally Atiki and Waterman are expected to return to action for next Thursday’s game at home against Loyola Marymount.

With those three players out, Pope shuffled his starting lineup. Dallin Hall, Spencer Johnson, Gideon George, Fousseyni Traore and Richie Saunders will make the start against the Gaels. Saunders replaces Robinson in the starting lineup.

